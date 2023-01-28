I’ve been told more than once that you learn something new each time you go outside to play in the backcountry.
It might be what gear works or doesn’t. It might be things to eat or drink. Sometimes it’s a new technique or simply what things to leave behind because they were just dead weight in your pack that were never used.
Sometimes it’s a sunburn to remind me to use sunscreen.
Sadly, I seem to learn better from experience and mistakes than from what experts tell me. But even though I’d rather learn from other people’s mistakes, I do remember my own quite well. Eventually, if I play the game long enough, I’ll make enough mistakes to become an expert.
So, last week I joined a group of young men from a church group for an overnighter at the Kelly Mountain warming hut. This great resource is provided every winter by the Idaho Falls Ski Club and can be reserved online.
In hopes of offering up bits of wisdom to the group from more than 20 years of sleeping overnight at the warming hut, I created a checklist for all the guys to review. I didn’t want the group of mostly beginners to forget something vital, but just as importantly, I didn’t want them to fill their packs with unnecessary junk that would just slow them down and never get used.
I told them their packs shouldn’t weigh more than 14 pounds in total. (The leaders were hauling up the food.) All they really needed was a sleeping bag, pad, water and headlamp. The rest they would be wearing.
I say this because years ago I once hefted a small Boy Scout backpack before a three-day backpacking trip and wondered why it weighed nearly 50 pounds (the boy weighed not quite 100 pounds). I opened it up and pulled out, among other things, three pairs of blue jeans (none of which were needed), a Sony Walkman and a giant flashlight powered by four D-cell batteries (the kind that doubles as a nightstick for police work). After pulling all the unnecessary stuff (much of it he said his mother insisted he needed), we got his pack weight down to a more reasonable 25 pounds.
I have to cut the guys some slack because I remember making many of the same mistakes on my first backpacking trips too.
Part of the challenge for the guys last week was finding modern, lightweight backpacking gear. It was eye-opening for the boys and some of the leaders to learn the difference between regular car-camping gear and backpacking gear.
For some of the teens, a compression sack (for sleeping bags), a tiny pack stove or an accordion-style closed-cell foam pad was a new mystery to figure out. (One boy marveled that the sleeping bag could be compressed small enough to fit inside his pack and still have room for other gear.)
I’m hoping that after last week’s introduction, the experience won’t be a one-and-done. Despite the lack of sleep, a few cold toes, funky meals and regular spills on skis, the group said they enjoyed the trip and talked about doing it again. One boy fell onto his backpack and — like a flipped turtle — took several minutes to right himself.
While some teens soak up the introduction to the backcountry like sponges, others still gravitate toward endless jabber about video games.
I’m hoping to continue their introduction to backcountry adventures with trips to the national parks, nearby wilderness areas and national forest lands. It would be a shame to live so close to all these world-class areas and never truly experience them.
