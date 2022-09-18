We thought we were being smart by going in the middle of the week in the morning to avoid the traffic. I’m thinking it was the right choice because there was still a bit of trail traffic.
Last week our destination was Victor, Idaho — specifically a set of trails called the Southern Valley Trails. Some people call them the Mike Harris trails because the trails start from the Mike Harris Trailhead just south of Victor.
These single-track trails have been developed in the past few years mostly to accommodate mountain bikers. Hikers and horseback riders are also welcome. E-bikes are not welcome on the single track trails, but can ride on the nearby jeep roads, such as the Powerline Road.
Keep these trails in mind during the winter. The adjacent jeep roads are groomed for skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing and the single track trails are used by fat bikers and skiers. Dogs are banned on the trails during the winter months.
Since the trails were built in the past two years they’ve been a big hit receiving constant use during the summer months. The trails are basically sets of loops between 1.7 miles and 3 miles in length. It makes for some quick before-work, lunch-break or after-work rides for folks in Teton Valley. If you’re coming from Idaho Falls, you can string several of the loops together to make for a half-day or all-day session.
Most of the trails wind through shady forest offering nice relief from the burning sun. Also, most of the trails are moderate climbs and only the occasional rough terrain. I’d call them nice flow trails for biking and pleasant hiking. I noticed that the trails get regular TLC from the local bikers. One section of trail was recently trimmed along the sides with a weed whacker so zooming bikers wouldn’t be slapped by overhanging limbs.
We traveled the Nemo and Ladyslipper Trails for more than 6 miles. It helps to pay attention at your junctions because we added a couple miles to our route by taking a wrong turn. No worries, it was just extra fun. The Ladyslipper Trail connects the Mike Harris Trailhead with the Pole Canyon Trailhead (the next major canyon to the west). We noticed that some people were riding back and forth between the canyons to get their miles in.
Most of the trails are rated moderate with some climbing on mostly gentle grades.
If you’re looking for longer distance (and more challenge), there are some trails that add more uphill and rougher terrain. One route goes from the Mike Harris Trailhead to Mail Cabin Creek Trailhead to the southeast. This is a much bigger undertaking at about 17.5 miles. The route passes by Oliver Peak (8,987 feet) near the Idaho-Wyoming border and gains and loses about 3,000 feet.
If you want to spend more than a day in the area, you can camp at the nearby Mike Harris Campground or Trail Creek Campground farther east.
We checked out the section of paved bike path from Victor to the Wyoming border complete with side tunnels under the highway to the Mike Harris Trailhead and the Trail Creek Campground. The finishing touches were being made on these paths last week and they were supposed to be ready for use by Saturday. Eventually, plans are to extend the bike path all the way to the top of Teton Pass — another 6 miles. That would allow cyclists to ride on a paved, designated path from Driggs to Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park. If you include the gravel/dirt paths north of Driggs — specifically the Ashton to Tetonia Rail Trail — you can add another 30 miles on top of that.
If you cycle up the highway over Teton Pass now, you’ll have to make use of the shoulders.