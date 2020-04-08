No matter how many times you hike the Hell’s Half Acre Trail, you can expect to hear the question, “Are you sure we’re going in the right direction?”
That’s because there isn’t a trail here in the traditional sense. The terrain is broken up lava flows with dark rock in every direction. The route is delineated with marked poles in the rock every 100 to 300 feet. You hike in the direction of the poles and continue following them for miles.
There are two trails at Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail about 20 miles west of Idaho Falls just off U.S. Highway 20. The shorter half-mile trail is marked with blue topped poles. The longer trail leads out to the vent (where all the lava originally poured out of the ground) and is marked with orange-topped poles. You first hike part of the blue trail before breaking off onto the orange trail.
The blue trail — a loop near the parking area — is probably the best bet for a quick hike or for families with smaller kids. The orange trail heads generally south.
We decided to make a day of it recently and hike all the way out to the vent about 4.5 miles one way. While 9 miles doesn’t seem like a huge deal, remember that these are lava flow miles. The surface is rarely even, but mostly broken rock. It’s hard to get a stride going and you’re having to concentrate more on each step. You don’t want to fall on the sharp lava rock. It would be like falling on broken glass. When it was all done, it felt like we had hiked 12 or more miles.
With that in mind, take care if you bring your dog on this hike. Your pet needs leather-tough pads.
One thing that makes the hike fascinating is the varied terrain. You’ll pass crevasses, odd holes, slanting slabs, patches of juniper “forests” twisted in crazy shapes. With all the ups and downs and occasional trees, you sometimes loose the next pole to guide you along.
We would just keep hiking in the general direction of the uplifted vent on the horizon until we eventually saw the next pole.
The vent has a crater shape to it with a giant hole about 100 feet deep.
We paused at the crater’s edge for snacks, then walked to the vent to snap photos. Beyond the vent looking south, lava flows seem to go on forever. The entire Hell’s Half Acre flow covers more than 200 square miles.
Some people do spend the night out in the lava flow. Bring all your water and expect cold nights.
There were only two other cars at the trailhead when we went and we only saw another couple out hiking carrying their babies. If the trailhead parking lot looks too full for your liking during this time social distancing, you can keep driving west to the volcanic Big Southern Butte and hike up its snowy slopes. You will likely have it mostly to yourself.