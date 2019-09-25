I can still picture in my mind’s eye the image of my youngest son, about age 8, rushing down the trail on a backpacking trip in the Snake River mountains with colorful fall leaves littering the ground. The sun was shining through the multi-colored leaves overhead and the air was a crispy, cool temperature. I’m sure the memory gets better with age.
We are approaching that magical time of year when the air gets chilly and the leaves start turning and the rattlesnakes and mosquitoes go into hiding. The aspens, mountain maples, cottonwoods and willows offer a bright blast of hues in the coming weeks. Don’t miss it.
I have a few favorite places to hike and enjoy the fall outside.
Most of the trails in the Snake River range near Palisades Reservoir are great hikes this time of year. Keep Palisades Creek, Little Elk, Big Elk, Bear Creek and Indian Creek on your list. Fall Creek and Rainey Creek trails are also good ones for biking.
The Kelly Canyon area and along the South Fork of the Snake River are memorable places to visit. The cottonwoods along the river are amazing.
On the west side of the Tetons, basically any trail is worthy of a fall outing. I like the South Teton Canyon trail, particularly up Devil’s Stairs, the Darby Canyon trail, and the Aspen Trail (for hiking or biking). The Bitch Creek trail is also wonderful. Coal Creek up to the top and down the other side into Moose Creek is fun. Also, a good workout with nice views is the hike up from Teton Pass to the top of Glory Bowl (before the snow flies). It seems you can’t go wrong, just picking any trail.
A fun fall biking trip is to ride the Ashton to Tetonia Rail Trail. This 30-mile trail offers super scenery this time of year. My favorite direction is north to south, but either way works.
A word of caution: Hunting season has begun and will get crazier in October. If you go into the backcountry, wear bright colors and some hunter orange. Going to the state or national parks will avoid crossing paths with most of the hunting crowd. Grand Teton National Park does allow hunting in some parts of the park — mostly on the east side of the Snake River.
This is a great time to visit Harriman State Park, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, or any of the national parks. Traffic can still be busy on the weekends, but the trails are mostly empty.
----
There seems to be a zillion organized outdoor events this weekend.
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is having a big weekend with the Gnarly Bear Endurance Run starting at 7 a.m. Later in the morning they will have a new and used equipment sale and starting at 2 p.m. there is the KOM Super D mountain bike race.
Saturday is also a no-fees day in the national parks.
Jay P’s Gravel Pursuit bike race starts at 6 a.m. at Pond’s Lodge in Island Park on Saturday.