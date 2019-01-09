Have you ever been skiing and “hit the wall” – sudden loss of energy – in the afternoon? This may not be due to lack of fitness, but instead improper hydration and nutrition.
Dehydration, hypoglycemia and hypothermia can all be threats to performance when exercising in the cold. The body attempts to maintain a core temperature of 98.6 degrees while it is losing heat and moisture. There are several nutritional tips to consider to maximize your performance.
Hydration is a must!
Water is the best choice. A cold environment can actually reverse the thirst sensation. The combination of increased perspiration under layers of clothing to stay warm and the frigid temperature sends a message to the brain to stimulate the kidneys to extract fluids, increasing urine output, a recipe for dehydration.
So don’t worry about an extra trip to the restroom and making ski buddies wait. Drink plenty of fluids on the drive to the ski hill and make sure to get a swig of water at each pit stop. Think of it as running in an organized race.
Every couple of miles there is a hydration station. Every couple of ski runs, replenish fluid to keep your body balanced. Failing to hydrate is a major mistake! In a formal study comparing the hydration status of athletes who skied or played football or soccer, skiers had the highest rate of chronic dehydration.
Rehydration. This is vital to replace fluid lost to respiration, sweat and urination. Take advantage of hydrating Apres Ski by choosing a hot drink. Heated liquids will increase the rate of absorption by the body and deliver directly to the core. Grab a hot chocolate, decaf coffee or a nice comforting herbal tea.
Protein. Not all proteins are created equal. We need iron! Most winter sports are at high altitudes. Aside from an increased loss of fluid during respiration on the hill, there is an increased demand on the level of oxygen being delivered to the blood. Acclimatization at higher elevations will cause an increase in red blood cells which requires adequate sources of iron. The night before a winter sports excursion plan to eat an animal-based high-protein.
Carbohydrates. Lack of carbohydrates or energy stores can lead to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, which can cause fatigue. Take a few minutes to pack a snack and take it with you. This will help you to avoid a decline in performance or bonking!
Nutrition is key for any physical activity no matter the season. It is important to take steps to provide adequate sources of hydration, protein, and carbohydrates when planning meals. Grab a camelback and stash that koozie for your next winter sports activity.