My youngest son Sam is not one to complain. He’s usually Mr. Happy-Go-Lucky and always smiling.
On the second day of our 200-mile bike tour last week, about mile 80, he said, “My right knee is killing me.” He said it with a smile on his face. It was clicking and popping and screaming with each hard pedal stroke.
I figured I’d be the one to limp out if anyone did. He is after all still in his 20s. But life sometimes plays cruel tricks on us. The world gets to see what we’re made of by how we react.
We were on a mission to see the Palouse area of Idaho by tour bike. The first day we rode from Moscow (where my son lives) to Orofino along the back roads. We camped uphill near the Dworshak Dam in a free Bureau of Reclamation campground that featured a Porta-Potty, potable water and a picnic table. It took us about 65 miles of up and down riding to get there and we were seriously hungry.
We set up camp, then rode into Orofino about five miles away and ordered two pizzas — a large for Sam and a medium for me. I watched Sam down his entire pizza. I managed two-thirds of my medium. We stocked up at the grocery store and rode back uphill to camp.
Orofino is a small, blue-collar town on the Clearwater River with a tie to big history. Lewis and Clark built dugout canoes here with the help of the Nez Perce tribe on their way to the Pacific.
The next morning we packed our gear and rode back to Orofino and up a never-ending hill to the east along the Grangemont Road to the town of Pierce.
The relentless uphill followed by some sharp ups and downs worked over Sam’s knee. To add to the misery, it started raining about 9 a.m. and, because of our extra layers, had us sweating on the uphills and freezing on the downhills. The temperatures were in the low 40s.
After an hour of the chilly rain, I started to shiver. It was when I stopped to put on warmer gear that Sam said his knee wasn’t going to make it past Pierce. He apologized for cutting the trip short. But it was OK. I was happy to be doing anything with my son who lived so far away.
We plodded another 15 miles into Pierce and found a sandwich shop and sipped hot drinks. Sam called his wife, who was happy to ditch work and come to the rescue. She was at least three hours away.
We found a bar and grill and nursed our lunch for an hour and a half. The TVs were playing reruns of NFL games. The food wasn’t hot enough to warm our damp bodies inside the drafty place. Our feet remained frozen.
We walked to the Pierce City Library a block away and I flipped through magazines with photos of tropical beaches and warm, summery sunsets.
After our rescue, we drove back the way we would have ridden our bikes and saw our planned route at triple speed. It’s beautiful country along the Clearwater River and across the rolling hills of the Palouse prairie.
Maybe after Sam figures out his knee, we’ll give it another try.