One of my favorite spring hikes is the Wilderness Trail at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
Monday found my sweetheart and me heading out through some of the lava formations into the desert backcountry.
During the next week or so many of the desert plants will begin to bloom and, framed against a black or dark backdrop, will put on a dramatic display.
On our hike, the flowering plants were putting out buds, but not yet popping out.
The Wilderness Trail starts at the Tree Molds and Broken Top Loop parking area. To get on the Wilderness Trail, follow the signs for Broken Top Loop walking along a cement sidewalk next to the road for about 75 yards. The walk comes to a signed intersection. Left takes you on the Broken Top Loop, right follows the Wilderness Trail. The trail is your basic out-and-back hike.
The trail passes lava flows, caves and giant cinder cones. One, in particular, is Big Cinder Butte rising about 700 feet above the surrounding area. It is the tallest cinder cone in the monument.
We passed a small group of caves called Buffalo Caves with a sign stating they were closed to human entry to protect bats.
Other caves at Craters of the Moon are also closed to entry this time of year because they are filled with ice and snow and can be quite hazardous to visitors. Caves might start opening up in a month or so — check with the visitors center for free cave entrance permits and when the caves are expected to open to the public.
One interesting thing about this hike is the large patches of fir trees, particularly limber pines. As far as critters, we saw lots of deer tracks, a few ground squirrels and some songbirds.
“I hope the world will always have meadowlarks,” my wife Julie said as we heard the bird’s distinctive song during this hike.
Our main destination on this hike was the Echo Crater about 3.5 miles down the trail. The Echo Crater is a deep formation with steep, overhung craggy sides almost completely around it. You can enter the east end of the crater and find within a small oasis of mature trees and flat ground perfect for a few backpackers’ tents.
We hiked about another quarter of a mile past Echo Crater toward Sentinel Butte. The trail ends at Sentinel, and from there, hikers and backpackers will be bushwhacking.
Besides a lack of trail, another major obstacle for backpackers is the lack of water sources. This time of year we did see a few patches of snow, but they won’t last long.
The Park Service reports that about 100 backpackers spend the night in the Craters of the Moon backcountry each year. That’s a tiny number compared to Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Parks where you might have that many in a single summer day.
To backpack at Craters, pick up a permit at the visitors center during business hours.
On our hike back, we passed three guys backpacking along the Wilderness Trail.
“We’re going to Echo Crater,” one of the guys told me.
It made me want to return and give it a whirl myself.
——
The Grand Teton backcountry rangers are reporting winter-like conditions in the Teton Range above 8,000 feet. Most of the lakes are still frozen over but conditions are deteriorating.
Idaho’s mountain ranges are winter-like above 9,000 to 10,000 feet. The trails in the Kelly Canyon area have big patches of snow and wet areas. Expect it to take some time to dry up.
The road to the Mortal Earth area of the Fins climbing area west of Howe is good to go, but the road to the upper Fins walls still has big snow patches. The upper walls can be reached the old fashioned way by walking.
