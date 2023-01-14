Researchers prepare to fly drone in snowy mountain terrain

U.S. Geological Survey scientists prepare to fly a drone for avalanche studies in Glacier National Park in 2019. Drone technology has steadily improved, aiding snow scientists.

 USGS image

Most recently, a Washington man was killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling outside Cooke City on Dec. 31—Montana’s first avalanche fatality of the season.

These deaths occur despite education courses, avalanche forecasts warning recreationists of the danger, as well as advanced tools to help avert burial by slides, such as inflatable backpacks and personal electronic beacons that can aid in locating a victim buried under the snow.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.