The Swan Valley ski trail below the Palisades Reservoir Dam is a good outing for beginners.
I checked the trail out on Saturday morning and found the conditions packed and fast. The trail is almost completely flat except for a short slope at the beginning.
When I arrived there were three other people and two dogs at the trailhead. The trail, 3 miles long, was recommended by the Forest Service as a place to take your dogs for a winter outing. The trail is on Forest Service land with a sign and vault toilet and parking area.
The trail had been recently groomed with one set track for classic Nordic skiers and a wide packed side for snowshoers. I’m thinking it wasn’t quite wide enough for skate skiers.
The route is an elongated loop with a cherry-stem beginning. I took the loop counterclockwise. The trail crosses a nearly mile-long meadow on the west side of the Snake River. I was hoping the trail would go through some of the trees that cluster along the river, but many of them are right along the bank of the river, so that probably wouldn’t work. The trees are a mix of aspen, fir and cottonwood. The trail skirts along the edge of the trees, but doesn’t go through them. Probably because the groomer wouldn’t fit.
The distant views along the trail are nice. It had me wondering what the valley must have looked like before the dam was built. Bald eagles are often seen along the river.
If you’re wanting a longer outing, you could turn around and redo the route in reverse of what you just did.
If you’re wanting a more adventurous route, I suggest skiing up the nearby Palisades Creek trail or Sheep Creek Peak trail. These routes would require climbing skins on your skis for the steeper sections.
The Swan Valley Ski trail is a perfect trail for a group of beginners or first-timers on cross-country skis, but it’s not terribly exciting for experienced skiers looking for a variety of terrain.
To get there from Idaho Falls, drive to Swan Valley and continue south past Irwin. Turn right at the sign announcing Palisades Dam Recreation Area below the dam. Drive across the bridge over the Snake River and keep right at the intersection. Drive just under 1 mile to find the Swan Valley ski and snowshoe trail on the right. The Swan Valley Nordic Ski group posts grooming reports on Facebook at Swan Valley News.
—-
The Idaho Alpine Club’s monthly meeting this coming Wednesday will feature a presentation by yours truly on tour biking through British Columbia. Let that be a warning to you in case you wanted to avoid me. Otherwise, we’ll have a bit of fun talking about tour biking and a bit about British Columbia.
The one impression that I’d like to leave with people is that there’s no one way to tour bike and there’s no special, must-have equipment. You can basically do the trip on whatever bike you own.
I once saw a young woman wearing a dress riding north on the Pacific Coast bike route on a 8-speed townie bike pulling a homemade trailer. She was singing loudly and moving slow, but she was having a ball.
I also met a man in his late 70s in central Oregon, riding a heavy-duty mountain bike loaded with 60 pounds of gear and a small schnauzer perched on top. He wore cowboy boots and moved at less than 8 mph. He was riding up from Arizona. Distance and speed were not an issue. He had all the time in the world.