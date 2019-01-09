Teton Lakes Golf Course pond to transform into ice skating rink in January

REXBURG – The city is turning Teton Lakes Golf Course into a year-round recreational facility by adding sledding hills and an ice-skating rink.
The hope is to transform Rexburg into a fun place to be during the winter. It may also provide an antidote for residents’ cabin fever they may come down with during long stretches of frosty weather, said Mayor Jerry Merrill.
“We’re trying to make it so people can get out in the winter time, have some fun and not be cooped up all the time. It’s to enjoy the winter season rather than just enduring it. That’s the key,” he said. “We’re turning the golf course into a winter recreation complex.”
While the golf course has been used as a cross-country skiing facility for many years, and while it recently opened for sledding, this is the first year the city has sponsored an ice skating rink at the golf course’s pond.
The city noted the attention garnered after a Rexburg family, with the aid of city workers, built an ice skating rink near Rexburg Rapids two years ago, Merrill said.
“There’s been interest in ice skating again. Since the pond is out there, and it’s already frozen over, we thought ‘Why not use that for an ice-skating area?’” Merrill said.
The city is tentatively planning a grand opening of its ice-skating rink for Saturday.
The golf course’s pond is currently frozen about 10 inches thick, the Mayor reported.
The rink, sledding and skiing are free to use.
The city hopes to make the golf course ice-skating rink an annual Rexburg winter tradition and something residents can look forward to.
“We want to get this one established and keep it going and make it something that we do every year,” Merrill said.
For more information on the golf course’s various winter activities, call the city at 208-359-3020.