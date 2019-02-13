On Saturday, we just about had the ski trails at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg to ourselves. But we realized it was because people don’t get out of bed that early.
By the time we had skied the entire perimeter trail, the parking lot was filling up and dozens of people were taking off down the trails. There were obvious experts zooming out of sight, couples pulling ski trailers with tots inside and first-timers falling down before they left the starting line.
The golf course is a cinch to get to. From Idaho Falls, drive north on Highway 20 to Rexburg and take the exit going to Salmon (Highway 33). Once off the highway turn left, then turn right on N. 2000 West going north. The golf course is on your right less than a mile up the road.
The trails are groomed by volunteers in partnership with the city of Rexburg. About 7 miles of trails are offered for skate skiers and classic cross-country skiers. Snowshoers are also welcome if they stay off the groomed tracks. Fat bikes and dogs are prohibited.
These trails are ideal for beginners and kids. There are few small hills and those generally have mellow grades.
I enjoyed snapping several photos of swans and ducks in slow-moving Teton River on the south end of the golf course.
I don’t have skate skies but I start to wish I had when I see some of the skate skiers fly by at Mach speed.
Saturday’s snow conditions were nearly perfect in the morning. Fluctuating temperatures and recent storms can change the conditions quickly. Go prepared with a glide wax in case temperature changes cause your skis to stick.
There are also trails at Tautphaus Park and Freeman Park here in Idaho Falls that are great for a quick workout when snow conditions are prime. These outings can add to or even replace trips to the gym if you’re on an exercise regimen.
Conditions at most of the usual cross-country ski attractions in Island Park and Teton Valley are in good shape. Snow depths are great and more storms should only increase the base. As the month progresses, expect changing conditions from powder to icy crust and back again.
For a grooming report on Caribou-Targhee National Forest trails, call 208-652-7442.
Harriman State Park conditions can be found by calling 208-558-7368.