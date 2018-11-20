I’ve had more than a few conversations lately about how cool it is living in the Idaho Falls area if you’re into the outdoors.
This is my let’s be thankful column.
I remember moving here in 1988 and thinking I might stick around for a couple of years. But, as one friend told me, Idaho Falls has a way of making you feel comfortable.
While it is true that we don’t have a lot of the prime spots to play right in our backyards, we do have most of them within reach. We live near the places that much of the rest of the world saves up their money and vacation time to visit. For them it’s often a once-in-a-lifetime trip. For us, it’s a weekend or after-work outing.
For me, I fret if I don’t visit Yellowstone or Grand Teton national parks several times a year.
Because we’re not quite in the thick of it, we don’t have the resort/tourist town craziness that places like Jackson, Wyo., Sun Valley or Bozeman, Mont., have. Our homes aren’t double or triple the price and a visit to the grocery store doesn’t leave you feeling like you’ve been politely mugged.
There’s plenty here for most outdoor pursuits — hiking, skiing, backpacking, rock climbing, mountain biking, boating, mountaineering, fishing, hunting, cycling, wildlife viewing, horseback riding, etc.
One of the fun things about doing one activity is that some other things naturally join the activity. For example, I was rock climbing along the South Fork of the Snake River this past weekend and saw a variety of wildlife during the outing. A few weeks ago driving down the river road, I saw a flock of wild turkeys. Anglers floating the river often report seeing moose and other critters. Of course, deer hunters always see plenty of elk, and elk hunters see lots of deer.
Outdoor photography is a joy in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The scenery is world class and if you go often enough, you’ll see beautiful critters. It wasn’t until I moved here 30 years ago that I’d seen pine martins, mountain goats, antelope, badgers, trumpeter swans and fishers.
Between central and eastern Idaho, there are hundreds of trails to explore. Throw in western Wyoming and southern Montana and there is more than a few lifetimes worth of places to visit. Some are so amazing — filled with waterfalls, hot springs or glaciers — that they beg for a return visit. I have been to the Cirque of the Towers in Wyoming’s Wind River Range four or five times and I think I could visit it that many more.
Another thing that makes our local places great is access. I have lived in Mississippi, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey and finding public land to play on was often a chore or an impossibility depending on what part of the state you lived in. I love our public lands in Idaho.
So sitting here on Thanksgiving day with too much in my stomach, I’ll be thinking about my family and friends and cooking up crazy plans for our next outdoor adventure.