A friend was obviously proud of his creation.
Normally, he’s a motormouth, but on Saturday he was excitedly shooting words like an automatic weapon.
Ropes hung from the top of a cliff at the Blackfoot River canyon east of Firth. Five routes were bolted up the side of the vertical basalt rock wall. He and a friend had been busy lately creating new sport routes.
“I want you to climb these and see if we have our (difficulty) ratings right, “ he said. “After spending so much time on these routes, I’m not sure I can tell anymore.”
It was getting late into the evening and after climbing at a wall farther down stream, we only had time to check out one of his routes.
“I’ll try out your 5.9,” I told him. “I usually try out a 9 at new areas to get a taste of difficulties.”
He spent the next 5 minutes telling us about how he got spanked on a 5.8 in Arizona, but Colorado ratings were supposed to be “way softer.” “At least that’s what I hear,” he said. “I’ve never climbed there.”
I just laughed and responded with a “whatever” to let him know he was a bit off base.
The routes were mostly clean and well-bolted. Most new sport climbing routes require a lot of work cleaning off loose or suspect rock on the walls. Basalt rock like the walls in the Blackfoot River canyon is no exception. It can take hours prying off the junk before people feel it’s safe.
“You have to call it quits sometime,” my friend said of the cleaning process. “I think you could keep digging off rock all the way past the Wolverine Road.”
My climbing friends and I each took a turn on his 5.9 route and declared it “fun.”
The other routes on the wall dubbed Boot Camp, range from easy 5.10 to easy 5.11.
“We think that’s 5.11,” my friend said pointing to the left-most route, “unless you go around that bulge to the left, then I think it’s a hard 12.”
If you’re wondering how to find and climb these routes, go to the normal Playground parking area and park about 150 yards upstream from the cattle guard. Walk through the bar gate and down to the cliff. Hunt for a set of rappel anchors on a small shelf above the cliff. Rappelling down the cliff is probably the easiest way to the base of the cliff. There is a use trail that is accessed another 50 yards up stream and hooks back to follow a ramp down to the base of the wall.
The wall is in the shade during the morning and in the sun in the afternoon.
---
Last week I mentioned the Adventure Cycling Association’s route system throughout the country. The organization based in Missoula, Mont., recently announced a new bicycle route called Parks, Peaks and Prairies. The 1,374-mile route goes from West Yellowstone, Mont., through Yellowstone National Park to Cody, Wyo., and on to Devil’s Tower, the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore and the Badlands of South Dakota and through Minnesota finishing up in Minneapolis.
“Our newest route takes in some of our country’s most beautiful natural wonders and national landmarks between the Rocky Mountains and the Midwest, and it brings our route network to a total of 50,000 miles,” said Director of Routes & Mapping Carla Majernik in a news release. “However, we never imagined the challenges of traveling this summer as we designed it. So while 2020 might not be the ideal time to ride the full Parks, Peaks, and Prairies route, it’s a great time to tackle smaller sections if you live nearby or to plan for riding in 2021 and beyond.”
Durable plastic maps of the route are available as well as a smartphone or tablet app version. The group’s maps and other products can be found at adventurecycling.org/routes-and-maps/.