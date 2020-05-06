Large rocks were showering off a cliff wall a couple of hundred yards up the Blackfoot River canyon from where I stood on Saturday.
Small clouds of dirt and debris billowed up the vertical wall and site where the rocks crashed to the ground.
I was in the middle of belaying my sweetheart as she climbed up a popular route at a rock climbing wall called the Playground when I heard the sound echo in the canyon. You can’t not look when the sound hits your ears. After a few seconds of staring, I saw the source of the rock fall. There was a man dangling from a rope about mid cliff, pulling off loose rocks. The operation went on for several minutes. More rocks crashed to the ground.
The Playground, where Julie and I were climbing, is along the Blackfoot River canyon east of Firth.
Another couple left the wall shortly after we arrived in the late morning and we had the place to ourselves.
It had been a while since I had climbed at the Playground — sometime last year — and I forgot how fun some of the routes are. It helps to see some of the routes through the eyes of a novice climber (my wife).
As we continued climbing, a rope dropped from above and a friend began rappelling down.
“Did you hear the rocks falling up the canyon?” he asked. “That was me working on a new route we’re putting in.”
He and a friend were bolting a new route and cleaning off the loose rocks to make it safe.
“I never realized how much work it is to bolt a new route. My hat’s off to those people who put in all the routes in this area,” he said.
He and a friend said they plan to put in a few routes just up the canyon from the Playground area.
“I think this first route will probably go about 5.10b,” he said of the new climb’s difficulty rating.
Julie and I finished up our climbing after about five pitches and left. While she drove home, I got on my bicycle and pedaled home. First, I rode up the Wolverine Creek road to the end of the pavement — a fun, up and down rolling and winding section of road. At the mouth of the narrow canyon, the road turns to gravel. There were dozens of ATV trailers parked here. I turned around and rode back to the next road heading north to Idaho Falls.
The ride turned out to be 37 miles, I averaged about 20 mph because I had a stout tailwind that made me feel like a hero cyclist. These back roads south of Idaho Falls and east of Shelley are wonderful for road cyclists looking for quiet riding without much traffic.
The recent spell of warm weather is drying out the trails in the mountains. Popular mountain bike trails in the Big Hole Mountains such as those at Horseshoe Canyon are good to go. Palisades Creek Trail in the Snake River Range still has some sections of snow over the trail leading up to the Lower Lake. Getting to the Upper Lake has more snow yet. Expect snow on trails above 8,000 feet.
For information on area climbing, hiking and mountain biking, pick up a copy of “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” sold at Idaho Mountain Trading.