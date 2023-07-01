In a small, thick, urban forest of mixed Douglas firs, Western red cedar, big tooth maples and shrubs like salmonberry, serviceberry and blackberry, we watched a barred owl for nearly an hour. We were hopeful that the owl would do something worthy of a photograph, but it was content to just watch us. Occasionally, we could hear a youngster give a tentative food-begging call, but the owl didn’t react. It did turn its head to watch a brown creeper work up the trunk of the tree it was perched on, but mostly it was just content to observe us as we watched it.
This was a great opportunity for us, and there was only one thing wrong: either the forest woodland was out of place or the owl was. The barred owl is native to the eastern half of the U.S. — we have seen them in Florida and Texas — but we were on the West Coast, just south of Seattle, Washington. What was a barred owl doing here? These owls are not migratory and so it couldn’t be an owl that just wandered off course, and the presence of young clearly indicated that there was more than one in the neighborhood.
As it turns out, barred owls worked their way across the county over the past century, gradually expanding their range. Their route took them across southern Canada, where they were documented in the old-growth forests of British Columbia in 1959, documented in the forests of Washington and Oregon in the early 1970s, and in California by 1979. North Idaho and western Montana can also claim barred owls, and they even reach all the way up to the Yukon Territory and now south as far as San Francisco. It is likely that this owl isn’t done yet, and we might expect further expansion over time.
The barred owl is a handsome round-headed (“earless”) owl with vertical stripes or bars of brown on a white chest and contrasting horizontal bars on the throat. It has the classic facial disks around each dark eye and a yellow beak and feet. It is smaller than the great horned owl but larger than the famous or infamous spotted owl of the old-growth forests of Washington. It is not as aggressive as the great horned owl but is much more aggressive than the spotted owl.
Barred owls aren’t especially prolific, following the usual owl method of laying no more than three eggs. The female does almost all the egg brooding, and the male hunts and feeds her and the young when they hatch. At this rate, they can’t outproduce their kin, so any success of their species comes from other advantages.
One of these advantages is that, much like the great horned owl, the barred owl is a habitat generalist as well as a food generalist. They will eat anything they can catch from rodents and other small mammals to birds, frogs, snakes and insects. In the East, they prefer low-lying swampy areas in thick deciduous woods. They just aren’t that fussy, though, and will utilize just about any woodland, and in the West, they use mature conifer forests as well. These two generalist traits make them ideal for expanding their species range.
This might be the full story on the barred owl if it weren’t for its impact on its cousin, the spotted owl. It turns out that the two can’t really co-exist, and the loser is always the endangered spotted owl. More on that next time.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
