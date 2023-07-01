In a small, thick, urban forest of mixed Douglas firs, Western red cedar, big tooth maples and shrubs like salmonberry, serviceberry and blackberry, we watched a barred owl for nearly an hour. We were hopeful that the owl would do something worthy of a photograph, but it was content to just watch us. Occasionally, we could hear a youngster give a tentative food-begging call, but the owl didn’t react. It did turn its head to watch a brown creeper work up the trunk of the tree it was perched on, but mostly it was just content to observe us as we watched it.

This was a great opportunity for us, and there was only one thing wrong: either the forest woodland was out of place or the owl was. The barred owl is native to the eastern half of the U.S. — we have seen them in Florida and Texas — but we were on the West Coast, just south of Seattle, Washington. What was a barred owl doing here? These owls are not migratory and so it couldn’t be an owl that just wandered off course, and the presence of young clearly indicated that there was more than one in the neighborhood.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

