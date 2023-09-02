Penguins and stilts are two genera of birds that seem to be dressed for a formal ball. That, however, is just about where the similarities end. Penguins are stout, clumsy on shore and despite their dress, they are not exactly the model of elegance.

Stilts, on the other hand, have an almost regal bearing that accentuates their “tuxedo” attire of black and white. Their movements are spare and graceful and precise. There are five species of stilts, but the one that graces our waters is the black-necked stilt.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

