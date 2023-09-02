Penguins and stilts are two genera of birds that seem to be dressed for a formal ball. That, however, is just about where the similarities end. Penguins are stout, clumsy on shore and despite their dress, they are not exactly the model of elegance.
Stilts, on the other hand, have an almost regal bearing that accentuates their “tuxedo” attire of black and white. Their movements are spare and graceful and precise. There are five species of stilts, but the one that graces our waters is the black-necked stilt.
The black-necked stilt is unmistakable. It has long reddish legs (the second longest leg-to-body ratio in the bird world, only behind the flamingo) so long that they look like they are on stilts — hence the name, a black back and wings that carry up the neck and onto the head, and a white belly, chest throat and forehead and a white spot over a red eye. They are a slender bird with a pointy black bill. In the right light, males will show a glossy green iridescence in their wings while females will be more brownish. Otherwise, the sexes are similar.
The black-necked stilt has a spotty disjunct seasonal breeding range that includes southern Idaho and northern Utah, much of Nevada and parts of Montana, Oregon, Colorado, northern California, Washington and New Mexico. They are year-round residents in coastal California and along the Gulf Coast.
The stilt is a bird of the wetlands where it uses its long legs to stalk through shallow water to hunt for small prey. They hunt slowly, which adds to their stately air, but that doesn’t mean that they are lackluster birds. Considered semi-colonial, they tend to nest in large groups where they band together to drive off predators, humans included. It is not unheard of for black-necked stilt to club unsuspecting researchers in the head with their feet as they fly over them. For other predators, a group may encircle the predator and intimidate it by leaping up and down, flapping their wings and calling loudly, a behavior researchers call a “popcorn display.”
Black-necked stilts belong to the same family (Recurvirostridae) as another wetland beauty, the American avocet. These two are so closely related that they occasionally hybridize and produce young, which birders have named the “avo-stilt.”
The diet of the black-necked stilt is nearly 100% protein-based. They eat invertebrates, such as fly and mosquito larvae, small crustaceans, beetles, crayfish and brine shrimp. They also eat tiny frogs, tadpoles and fish. Vegetation and seeds are a very small, possibly accidental, part of the diet.
It is refreshing to note that the North American Breeding Bird Survey has found black-necked stilt populations to have been stable between 1966 and 2015 in continental North America. In a few places elsewhere, numbers have even increased slightly. Only the Hawaiian subspecies of black-necked stilt is still in trouble and listed as endangered, but even then, the population has gained ground.
As with most shorebirds, black-necked stilt migration begins by late July. Birds that we see now may not be our resident breeders, but rather, birds migrating through. By the end of September, we will have to travel to Texas, southern Arizona or the Gulf Coast to find them.
If you get a chance to see a black-necked stilt, it will be worth your while to spend a few minutes just observing these showy regal birds. They add a touch of glamor to any wetland.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
