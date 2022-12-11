For the past three winters, after the snow begins to fall, tracks appear around our house. A fox, or sometimes a pair, check out most corners of our yard each night, leaving signs of their passing in the snow. We occasionally get a look at these beautiful animals, and that is always a thrill.

This year is different, though. The fox that we have seen on several occasions has a naked, ropey tail, not the fluffy fur-covered one normally seen, and large patches of hair are missing. Its face looks crusted around the eyes, and it walks gingerly, as if its feet are sore, or perhaps its whole body hurts. It has all the classic symptoms of sarcoptic mange.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.