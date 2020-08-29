The outlook is positive for eastern Idaho elk and deer hunters this fall.
Experts say elk numbers are above average and mule deer numbers, hovering slightly below the 10-year average, are on the rebound after a few harsh fawn-killing winters.
“They can expect a pretty good season,” said Fish and Game populations biologist Iver Hull. “Some areas will be better than others. Our elk populations are really high right now in most of our elk zones in the region.”
Hull said, with the exception of the Palisades zone, all of the Upper Snake Region elk populations are higher than Fish and Games targeted objectives and they hope that hunters will help keep the numbers in check.
Mule deer, less resistant to harsh winters on the other hand, have been struggling to return to average harvest numbers. Hunters statewide took 23,679 mule deer in 2019. The average harvest for the past 10 years is 27,964. Fish and Game points to three winters of poor fawn survival as the culprit.
“When you consider that about 80% of the mule deer in Idaho’s herds are between 1 and 3 years old, and take a look at the winter fawn survival numbers for the few years leading up to 2019, the dip in harvest was likely inevitable,” Fish and Game’s Brian Pearson said. “The good news for Idaho mule deer hunters is that the statewide fawn survival data from last winter paints a brighter picture for 2020.”
Hull said that also holds true for eastern Idaho.
“The winters of 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 were all pretty harsh,” Hull said. “So some areas, especially on the eastern side of our region really saw that whole age class, that would be 3-year-olds now, really diminished. The 1- and 2-year-olds that had a fairly easy going winter last year will be in the population this year, so it will be a little bit better than it was in previous years.”
Last year, roughly 5,800 deer were taken in the Upper Snake River region by about 29,000 hunters making for about a 23% success rate.
Hull said hunters this year can expect a more robust mule deer population on the west side of Interstate 15.
Elk numbers across the state and in eastern Idaho are plentiful.
“One of the challenges we face in managing elk populations is getting enough hunters to hunt hard for and harvest antlerless elk in areas where we are working to bring elk herds back to the population objectives in the statewide elk plan,” said Rick Ward, Fish and Game’s deer/elk program coordinator.
That also holds true in a couple of eastern Idaho areas.
“Our main focus for elk is in the Pioneer zone,” Hull said. “That one is very much above our population management objective right now. ... also, our Island Park zone has seen a pretty high increase of elk. We’re about 30% above population management objective there.”
With populations a bit high for elk in some zones, Hull said they may increase the number of tags in the future.
While populations affect hunter success rates each fall, another major factor will be the weather. With the recent warm spell, animals are in the high country to escape the heat and find green vegetation.
“How that season will go, especially for elk and where they’ll be is dependent on weather,” Hull said. “Last year we had that early season cold snap that made their movement patterns a little different than is typical. We’ll see what this fall season brings. It’s a big driver as to where the elk will be and how high they’ll be. As things cool off and temperatures change, the elk will come down to get out of the cold temperatures.”
Zach Lockyer, Southeast Region wildlife manager, recommends doing some preseason scouting to tip the odds in your favor.
“Doing some scouting of potential hunting areas may give hunters an idea of animal distribution and behavior,” Lockyer said. “Hunters can also use preseason scouting to check road and trail accessibility and conditions as well as make landowner contacts if they are planning to hunt on or near private property.”
Because eastern Idaho is on the front lines in the battle with chronic wasting disease, hunters can expect Fish and Game to be doing more checking this season. Fish and Game will be taking samples at all check stations and is asking hunters to leave a head or lymph node behind for testing.
“The good news with that is we still have not detected chronic wasting disease in Idaho,” Hull said. “Knock on wood that that continues. This year we’re definitely ramping up our sampling and monitoring efforts.”