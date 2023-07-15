Real history is always messy, and that is the case with the efforts to protect our nation’s forests. It started with legislation called The Forest Reserve Act of 1881, following about 20 years of concerns and debate over exploitive logging. It was intended to protect areas as forest reserves and was to be managed by the Department of the Interior. In 1905, the reserves became the responsibility of the new Bureau of Forestry, headed by Gifford Pinchot. Pinchot successfully lobbied to have not only the agency name changed to the U.S. Forest Service and for forest reserves to be called national forests, but to also reorganize it under the Department of Agriculture, in keeping with his conviction that forests could and should be managed sustainably.

By 1907, timber interests had grown tired of dealing with the new agency, and successfully lobbied Congress to cap the number of Forest Service acres in the Western states (Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado) to those already so designated when the bill was signed into law. In a period of about two weeks, President Theodore Roosevelt, working closely with Pinchot, set aside an additional 16 million acres in the six Western states before Roosevelt signed the bill on March 4, 1907. And that is how the national forests came to be.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

