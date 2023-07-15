Real history is always messy, and that is the case with the efforts to protect our nation’s forests. It started with legislation called The Forest Reserve Act of 1881, following about 20 years of concerns and debate over exploitive logging. It was intended to protect areas as forest reserves and was to be managed by the Department of the Interior. In 1905, the reserves became the responsibility of the new Bureau of Forestry, headed by Gifford Pinchot. Pinchot successfully lobbied to have not only the agency name changed to the U.S. Forest Service and for forest reserves to be called national forests, but to also reorganize it under the Department of Agriculture, in keeping with his conviction that forests could and should be managed sustainably.
By 1907, timber interests had grown tired of dealing with the new agency, and successfully lobbied Congress to cap the number of Forest Service acres in the Western states (Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado) to those already so designated when the bill was signed into law. In a period of about two weeks, President Theodore Roosevelt, working closely with Pinchot, set aside an additional 16 million acres in the six Western states before Roosevelt signed the bill on March 4, 1907. And that is how the national forests came to be.
Today, the U.S. Forest Service manages 193 million acres and serves as one of the largest public playgrounds in the world for people who love to recreate outdoors. There are 154 national forests each with four to six ranger districts (totaling 600) and 20 national grasslands.
These are impressive numbers, and I thought about them as we traveled through Montana, Idaho and Washington over the past several weeks. We crossed through a lot of national forests, many back-to-back, and I reflected on just what the national forest system means to me personally and perhaps to the nation.
The Forest Service website states that its mission is “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.” When I was in college many years ago, this was called multiple use (Multiple-Use Sustained-Yield Act of 1960, Public Law 86-517) and the federal land management agencies are all supposed to practice it.
Multiple use essentially meant that more than one use could occur on properties without conflict. You could have logging, grazing, camping and wildlife habitat all occurring in the same area, although perhaps not on the exact same acres. No one would be completely satisfied or dissatisfied.
While the five major renewable resources of timber, range, water, recreation and wildlife are supposed to have equal footing, over the years, the Forest Service has been accused, and perhaps rightly so at times, of currying favor with extractive industries such as timber, grazing and mining over other facets of the multiple use doctrine. In my opinion, these days, recreation, water and wildlife are getting better traction.
Recreationally, a Forest Service Ranger District can be a busy place. Throughout the system, the Forest Service manages 158,000 miles of trails, 4,300 campgrounds, 277,000 heritage sites, 9,100 miles of scenic by-ways, 14,000 cabin lots and 122 ski resorts.
Habitat-wise, the system includes 7.2 million acres of wetlands, 36.6 million acres of wilderness, 400,000 acres of lakes, 57,000 miles of streams (remember, the circumference of the Earth is about 24,000 miles) and 5,000 miles of wild and scenic rivers.
According to the report, U.S. Forest Service National Visitor Use Monitoring Survey Results, National Summary Report Data collected fiscal year 2017 through fiscal year 2021, all of this is quite a boost to the economy. “Annual spending by recreation visitors in areas near national forests and grasslands was about $10 billion in FY2019. Visitors who live more than 50 miles from a forest or grassland account for about half of that total. As visitor spending ripples through the U.S. economy, over $12 billion is reflected in the nation’s gross domestic product and sustains about 154,000 full- and part-time jobs.”
In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt declared: “The conservation of natural resources is the fundamental problem. Unless we solve that problem, it will avail us little to solve all others,” and that his administration had been trying, “to substitute a planned and orderly development of our resources in place of a haphazard striving for immediate profit.”
While I may not agree with everything that the U.S. Forest Service does locally or nationally, I will be forever grateful for public land, that this system was put in place and that there are people trying hard to ensure that sustainable conservation and multiple-use will live on for my distant posterity.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.