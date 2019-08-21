One of the fun aspects of tour biking through an unfamiliar region is meeting new people. I especially like to meet other tour bikers.
Last week, my brother and I were cycling through eastern British Columbia into Kootenay National Park for more than 400 miles. (I’ll give a more complete report on the trip in a future story.)
We rode to the tiny settlement of Fort Steele, which is basically a historical replica of the original gold miners’ fort that once stood there. I noticed that there was another tour bike parked out front of the main store/restaurant/washroom (restrooms are called washrooms in Canada). The bike was loaded with bulging panniers and camping gear.
We went inside and I headed straight for the guy sitting at a table working on a bowl of chili.
I asked him where he was headed and he held up his index finger as if to say, “one moment.” Then he pulled an iPad from a sachel and started typing. It dawned on me that he was speech impaired and that he had some other minor motor disabilities. We proceeded to carry on a simple conversation about his starting point, ending point and route — I asked questions and he answered and commented by typing. I was impressed with his enthusiasm and positive attitude. He said he was having a great trip cycling for more than a week.
On another day, my brother and I had crested a long, steep pass in Kootenay National Park and paused at a large pullout before zipping down the other side. Coming up from the opposite side of the pass were six tour bikers, men and women. I waved and one crossed the road and stopped to visit. They were riding from Banff National Park and on their way to Missoula, Mont. Like me, this was their annual summer tour bike outing. It was interesting to note how much information could be exchanged in a couple of minutes of conversation. We talked about the weather, kinds of bikes, daily distances and best campsites, all in a rush, then he was on his way.
For some tour bikers, it’s their epic bucket list event. For others, it’s a regular vacation. On previous tour bike trips, I’ve meet Europeans, Australians, New Zealanders and Canadians out to see the world on two wheels at a slower pace. Because you have something immediately in common, conversations flow like children on a schoolyard playground. Everyone is happy to share their trip highs and lows, and soak up the other’s experiences.
People on the sidelines also seem more helpful and friendly for the most part.
I still remember cycling through the Loire Valley in France with my sweetie years ago and as we passed through a tiny town there was a woman tending rose bushes in her front yard holding pruning clippers in one hand. She shouted “BRAVO!” as we passed by.