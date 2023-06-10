When we think of the atmosphere and its necessity in sustaining life, we are thinking of oxygen and for plants, carbon dioxide. There is another chemical, though, a clear, odorless and tasteless gas at room temperature, that makes up almost 80% of what we call air and is just as essential for life — nitrogen or dinitrogen, N2.

Nitrogen is a primary nutrient critical for all living organisms. Nitrogen’s influence starts at the very root of who we are. It is a core element in the formation of DNA and RNA, and every amino acid, the building blocks of proteins, has at least one nitrogen atom, often more than one. And that goes for every living thing.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

