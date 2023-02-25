The Eastern Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is back after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, and attendees are sure to notice some big changes.
“Big” being the operative word for this year’s show, which is planned for March 24-25.
Gone are the cramped quarters of hotel ballrooms and hidden presentation rooms. Enter the expo’s new digs: the brand-new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. The new events center just south of downtown allows the expo to spread out a bit and bring in some new features that will very likely enhance the experience of the show for attendees.
“We are very excited to finally be able to have an indoor casting pond,” said show organizer Dave Pace, a volunteer with the Snake River Cutthroats, an Idaho Falls-based fly fishing and conservation club. The Cutthroats are a chapter of Fly Fishers International and Trout Unlimited. “The pond makes our rod vendors very happy, as they can let people demo rods right there in the show.”
The casting pond isn’t really a pond, but a very shallow sheet of water contained by plastic barriers. It allows show-goers to actually take rods from vendor booths and put them to use — it’s a way for attendees to try products before they buy them.
It also allows the expo to host demonstration casting — instructors who can share their fly-casting expertise with show-goers. In previous venues, there just wasn’t enough floor space or head space to allow for indoor fly casting at the expo. What’s more, the banquet space and the actual show space are separate, which means vendors won’t have to rush to break down their displays while catering staff works at the same time to set up the banquet in the same room.
Additionally, Pace said, he and fellow organizers were delighted to have access to the Mountain America Center’s marketing staff, which is allowing the club to promote the event like never before. This has included help from the Yellowstone-Teton Territory tourism bureau, which uses state tourism dollars to promote the show.
“The bottom line is that more people will be hearing about the show this year, and the information is being presented in a very professional manner,” Pace said.
In all, the show will feature forty-five 10-foot by 10-foot vendor displays, which are a bit bigger than the displays that used to line the walls at the Shilo Inn ballroom when the expo was presented there prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. And there was only room for 29 vendors at the Shilo, so attendees will get to see and do more with vendors and their products at this year’s reimagined show. There will also be room for as many as six non-profit groups to come to the expo to present their work and share their missions.
For fly-tying aficionados, there will be more than 100 fly-tying experts on hand to demonstrate both new and tried-and-true fly patterns that work well here on eastern Idaho waters, as well as on waters across the country and around the world. At any given time during the two-day show, there will be 46 active fly-tying demonstrations going on concurrently. For those wanting a more hands-on opportunity, there will be over a dozen tying workshops, offered for a small fee, where instructors demonstrate how to tie specific patterns and techniques and students can follow along tying themselves.
For those more interested in fly-fishing destinations and techniques, there will be a wide array of free programs available. These will cover many of our area waters and the techniques that can be used to fish them effectively.
And for those attendees who love the chance to get their hands on fly-fishing and outdoor-related gear, the expo will have many items available through its popular raffles (including youth and ladies raffles), which happen multiple times over course of the two-day affair. Expo-goers can buy raffle tickets at the show.
This isn’t an event that just happens — it takes the coordinated efforts of about 15 to 20 volunteers who start working every fall around Thanksgiving to plan the spring expo. When the event is going on, there are an additional 50 volunteers on hand to ensure it goes smoothly.
This year’s show will be its 27th edition, and, as always, these daytime events are free to attend for anyone interested in fly fishing or fly tying. It opens at 8:30 a.m. on March 24 and closes at 6:30 p.m. And on March 25, the expo opens its doors at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.
The show’s evening activities in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center inside the Mountain America Center will include a screening of the Fly Fishing Film Tour on Friday night, with showings of fly fishing films from around the world. Saturday evening will feature the show’s banquet including a huge raffle, silent auction and a spirited live auction that will include many area fishing trips, fishing gear and regional artwork, among other items. Advance tickets for these events are available at Jimmy’s All-Seasons Angler or by calling 208-524-7160. The film festival tickets will also be available online at flyfilmtour.com
One item to note: While the show space is significantly bigger at the Mountain America Center, the banquet space is about 25% smaller. Normally, the banquet would attract about 350 people, but, according to Pace, there’s only room for 304 people in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center, so those wishing to attend the banquet should purchase tickets well in advance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.