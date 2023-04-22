There are two birds that are fairly common in the West yet notoriously hard to see. They are the sora and the Virginia rail, and they are called secretive marsh birds for a reason. That is why it seemed so crazy to be watching both of them at the same time at Montezuma Well, part of Montezuma Castle National Monument in central Arizona. Montezuma Well is a deep limestone sink, a large pond, in the middle of a desert, lined with cattails and willows and adorned with 1,500-year-old cliff dwellings. We had a great view of these two unconcerned birds that entertained us for about 15 minutes.
I have only seen both of these birds more or less together in one place one other time, and that was when I spent hours in a blind at Sand Creek Wildlife Management Area, my feet submerged in the cold waters of Pond Four. Even then, the species didn’t come out together, but rather one at a time.
Virginia rails are relatively handsome birds with longish orange-black bills, reddish-brown bodies and gray cheeks. They have long legs and short tails and black and white barring on the flanks. They normally carry their heads near their bodies but can stretch their necks, bittern-like, a surprising distance. Males and females are similar.
Besides the West, Virginia rails are found during summer months across the Dakotas, Great Lakes states and New England. Oddly, even though they are named Virginia, they only occupy the coastal regions of that state, where they are year-round residents.
As members of the Rallidae or rail family, Virginia rails have lots of close and distant cousins. This family includes the rails, such as the clapper, yellow and king, the sora, coots and gallinules. They are found worldwide, including on many islands, but they do not like excessive cold weather. This family has members from as small as 20 ounces to over 6 pounds. However, as a family they also have the highest ratio of leg-to-flight muscles of any birds, explaining the predisposition of this group to walk rather than fly.
Most Rallidae members can fly, and many make annual migrations, even though they are weak fliers. They are frequently blown off course and show up in strange places. This also explains how they ended up on so many islands.
Virginia rails are birds of the marshes. They love the thickest cover that they can find, usually cattails or bulrushes. This makes them difficult to see. However, they do make a fair amount of noise, especially during breeding season when their grunting call may be heard. If you hear it, stick around and keep an eye on the edges of the cattails. You may just catch a glimpse of one on the prowl.
Despite the fact that Virginia rails live in some of the densest cover imaginable, they still go to great lengths to protect their nests. They will construct a number of dummy nests to fool predators and keep their eggs safe.
Virginia rail chicks are, for rails, handsome little guys. They are covered in jet black down that may have a greenish iridescence in the right light.
Because Virginia rails are so secretive, seeing one, in spite of the fact that they are common, is a thrill. I look forward to my next encounter with one.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
