There are two birds that are fairly common in the West yet notoriously hard to see. They are the sora and the Virginia rail, and they are called secretive marsh birds for a reason. That is why it seemed so crazy to be watching both of them at the same time at Montezuma Well, part of Montezuma Castle National Monument in central Arizona. Montezuma Well is a deep limestone sink, a large pond, in the middle of a desert, lined with cattails and willows and adorned with 1,500-year-old cliff dwellings. We had a great view of these two unconcerned birds that entertained us for about 15 minutes.

I have only seen both of these birds more or less together in one place one other time, and that was when I spent hours in a blind at Sand Creek Wildlife Management Area, my feet submerged in the cold waters of Pond Four. Even then, the species didn’t come out together, but rather one at a time.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

