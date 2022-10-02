A few years ago I was riding my bike from Eugene, Oregon to San Francisco. Along the way, I saw a variety of ways to do this tour biking nonsense.

I met a couple who started in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada and were pedaling to Patagonia. Their mountain bikes were so loaded with stuff, they looked like hippos plodding down the road. I saw a hippy chick in a tie-dyed skirt riding an 8-speed townie bike pulling a repurposed kid’s trailer full of her gear, and she was singing as she cranked along. I saw three large college guys from Seattle on cheap bikes cramming into a two-man tent each night and sleeping like babies. Clearly, there is no one best way to do this type of adventure.

