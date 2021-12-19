It seems that I often start off the cross-country skiing season with a trip to Harriman State Park. I have one of those annual entrance passes you can buy with your auto license renewal, so visiting the park in winter seems natural.
The park manager once told me that the locals (meaning eastern Idahoans) visit the park more in the winter and farther afield visitors (like foreigners from Utah and California) visit more in the summer.
Harriman is often a safe bet in the early season for having plenty of snow, and on Wednesday, I wasn’t disappointed. The snow ranged in depth from half a foot under trees, to about 2 feet deep in the open areas.
But because it was early season, the park had yet to crank up its groomers. Trails were untracked and ungroomed. But as I was leaving the park, I passed the park’s big groomer rolling into action.
Without packed or groomed trails, my visit was more tromping than gliding. I just had to pretend that my skis were snowshoes. It was all good because I had the park to myself and there was no one around to make fun of me.
If you’re unfamiliar with the trails at Harriman, you can pick up a map at the visitors center that will get you on your way.
I first putted along the John Muir Trail and along the Henry’s Fork River. I kept stopping to take photos of the waterfowl, particularly the trumpeter swans. When the birds saw me, they generally swam away, keeping their comfortable distance. I told them no worries, I get the same treatment from most humans too. I’m guessing since it’s early in the season that they haven’t seen many funky-looking humans with giant feet near the river. Or perhaps they could smell me (I do take showers occasionally).
Harriman State Park is a great day trip for cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and fat bikers and is beginner-friendly. In all three types of recreation, conditions will make a huge difference. One of the best ways to make sure you’ll find the conditions to your liking when you arrive with your preferred mode of travel is to call the park before you go. They’ll let you know what shape the trails are in and when they are going to be groomed next. After grooming starts for the season, the park charges users a grooming fee. The park also posts on its website and on its Facebook page what’s going on with the snow conditions and grooming.
After tromping along some of the trails near the river and along Silver Lake, I arrived at the Railroad Ranch buildings. Here, the pathway had been packed down and ski progress was speedy. After a taste of speed, I didn’t want to go back to tromping, so I started skiing back to the car down the plowed road that takes vehicles to the inner parking lots. The only time I exited the road was when I met the giant groomer coming at me and when I crossed paths with a snowplow.
Most of the time on Wednesday it snowed lightly with maybe an inch or so of accumulation. I’m thinking Thursday piled on some more.
After a few trips to Harriman State Park to kick start the season, you may be interested in some of the other trails in the Island Park area. Most ask that you obtain a Park ’N’ Ski Pass to help cover grooming costs. I plan to visit more of these trails for future columns.
