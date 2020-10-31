The cold spell we had last week got my sweetheart and I talking about a trip to St. George, Utah, or perhaps Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas.
“We could camp out near St. George or maybe get an Airbnb,” I said, trying to drum up some excitement for the idea. “It’s 70 degrees down there right now.”
We talked about hiking and rock climbing in the desert lands in nice weather. It seemed that fall in eastern Idaho lasted about three days, then leaped into winter.
We had just checked the temperature outside in Idaho Falls and it was about 6 degrees.
We spent an hour looking at campgrounds and state parks and was surprised to see how popular an idea it was with the rest of the world to head south in November and campout. Most park campgrounds only had a few sites available.
Red Rock Canyon recently announced a reservation system to enter the reserve to limit the number of visitors. I’m not sure I like this extra layer of red tape to get into the Red Rocks. Wouldn’t it be simpler to just cap the daily number and let people in as other people leave? Maybe the reservation system is easier for the park service to deal with. Plus it’s an excuse to add more revenue.
This year’s pandemic has turned thousands of people away from their regular vacation pursuits and pushed them to outdoor destinations simple enough to drive to. Trails, campgrounds and parks have seen visitors in record numbers. It’s great to see many people rediscovering the outdoors.
While discovering outdoor pursuits, look for the trails less traveled or the less obvious destinations. Some trails look like Grand Central Station. With a bit of homework, it’s easy enough to find dozens of trails worth hiking or biking that are not on everybody’s list. The guidebook “Trails of Eastern Idaho” features 103 trails, but it seems the same five trails ever get talked about on social websites.
So with that in mind, here are a few of my favorite trails to consider besides, the Table Rock Mountain trail or Palisades Creek Trail (many are still doable before the next snowstorm — also, wear some hunter orange this time of year):
• Bear Valley Lakes and Buck Lakes. This area is accessed from the east side of the Lemhi Range. It’s a great backpacking destination.
• Big Timber Creek. This trail is near Leadore and follows a wonderful mountain creek.
• Targhee Creek and Lakes trail. This trail climbs into the mountains north of Henry’s Lake.
• Little Elk Creek and Mount Baird. This Snake River Mountains area is a good place to spot mountain goats.
• Oxford Peak. This is a nice introduction to the mountains south of Pocatello near the tiny town of Oxford. Once on the ridge, the trail offers awesome views all the way to the top of the peak.
• South Fork Snake River Trail. Leaving from the end of the South Fork Road (also called the East Heise Road) at Black Canyon, this trail follows the river upstream and ends at Dry Canyon near state Highway 31 and the Pine Creek Ranch. It’s also popular with bikers.