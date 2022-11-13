A few years ago, I bumped into a friend about this time of year walking around on crutches.

He had injured himself on the first day of skiing at Grand Targhee and was bemoaning having purchased a season pass that would go mostly unused. His plan was to ski himself into shape rather than spend time ahead of the season tuning up his body for the ski season. The plan backfired. Not only would he not be able to use his season pass but he also had some nasty doctor and hospital bills to pay.


