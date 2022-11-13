A few years ago, I bumped into a friend about this time of year walking around on crutches.
He had injured himself on the first day of skiing at Grand Targhee and was bemoaning having purchased a season pass that would go mostly unused. His plan was to ski himself into shape rather than spend time ahead of the season tuning up his body for the ski season. The plan backfired. Not only would he not be able to use his season pass but he also had some nasty doctor and hospital bills to pay.
One way to help avoid this gimpy situation is to tune up the body in key areas before the season gets going.
There are several good reasons to get your body in shape before the next recreation season begins, no matter what your preferred flavor of fun is.
Even though the snow is already falling, there’s still time to work on specific body parts before the snow gets deep enough to cover all the lumps and bumps on your favorite runs and trails.
Tuning up specific muscle groups helps protect knees, shoulders and backs from injury and, perhaps more importantly, helps you enjoy your first few outings a bit more.
Even if your winter sport is snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat biking or even ice climbing, rather than downhill boarding or skiing, hitting the gym for 30 minutes to an hour or exercising at home three times a week will make a big difference.
The simplest exercise is running or jogging for a half hour at a time. Squats, lunges and leg lifts are also good. If you don’t like the pounding on your body, get on an elliptical running machine. My favorite exercises are full-body motion types, such as pull-ups and push-ups. An alternative is to spend regular time at the local climbing gym. Most climbing gyms also have a workout area with weights and machines to complement your climbing or other outdoor activities.
Another good reason to keep the body fitness rolling is the opportunity to visit some warmer southern destinations to indulge in summertime-type fun. While it was dumping snow in Idaho Falls last week, it was 77 degrees and sunny in Tucson, Arizona. (I won’t need too much of an excuse to head south to visit relatives when I hear weather reports like that.)
While snow at most ski resorts is piling up, the high peaks in the Teton Range above 9,000 feet are reported at about 2 feet deep. If you head into the mountain backcountry, be aware that everything is in winter conditions and avalanches are a threat particularly shortly after a recent storm.
Grand Teton National Park switched its backcountry permit issuing system to phone issue only for winter starting Nov. 1. Park permit offices have closed for the winter and won’t open until April. To obtain a backcountry permit this time of year, call 307-739-3309 during the week or park dispatch at 307-739-3301 during weekends. The park ranger blog warns that staffing is limited this time of year and to plan ahead, “If no one answers, leave a message and your call will be returned within one business day.”
Yellowstone National Park roads are closed and will open to winter snowmobiles/snowcoaches starting Dec. 15 depending on conditions. The road between the north entrance and the northeast entrance is open year-round to wheeled traffic depending on conditions and plowing.
Harriman State Park is reporting about a foot of snow depth. The park trails are open, but trails are not groomed. Trails are usually groomed after snow reaches about 2 feet in depth.
“Keep in mind all of our trails are unpacked, but you are more than welcome to come on up and break trail with snowshoes or skis,” the park said on its Facebook page.
