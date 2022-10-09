About mid-September, we took a morning drive into Yellowstone, hoping to photograph some elk. After several hours, it was clear that the elk weren’t going to cooperate, and I was getting a bit bored. Against my wife’s wishes, I started playing the license plate game, trying to note as many different states as I could. A few days later, we went to Grand Teton National Park through Yellowstone. I insisted on playing the game again, as I find it so interesting to see where visitors are coming from. A week later, I played the game a third time in Grand Teton, insisting that we cruise all the parking lots. Within an hour, we could usually reach 35 states, but it took a bit of effort to get the rest.

I learned a lot from these games. Clearly, Western states dominated in sheer volume, but with the exception of one state (Hawaii got a pass), every state in the lower 48 and even Alaska was represented. Delaware and West Virginia were only seen once, but Rhode Island was the only absent one. Also, it was almost impossible to determine an unfamiliar state when vehicles were moving. There are so many license plate designs (Montana alone must have three or four dozen different plates) that it was mindboggling, and we could have missed Rhode Island.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

