So, you got some new cross-country ski gear for Christmas. Or perhaps you just got some in hopes of keeping the winter fat from busting the bathroom scale and you heard cross-country skiing was good exercise.
But there are a few things — insider tips — that could make a difference in whether you stick with the activity or let the gear gather dust in the garage till you sell it to your cousin Louie.
The first thing to keep in mind is where to go to learn the sport.
I recommend that you start out with “friendly” trails. By friendly trails, I mean mostly flat. Similar to a friend who wonders why his wife will never hike with him again because the first trail he took her on was Table Rock Mountain (6 miles of uphill), you can make yourself hate your skis and never want to go again if you pick a long uphill trail on the first outing.
Break yourself in mellow with some flat outings. Places like Tautphaus Park, Harriman State Park, Rexburg’s Teton Lakes Golf Course, the 7N Ranch or Teton Canyon ski trail east of Driggs can be nice introductions to the recreation. The trails will have a few mellow uphills that you can use to learn/practice uphill skiing techniques without the threat of crashing and burning. They often have nicely groomed trails to help you ease into the activity.
A good resource on many of the cross-country ski trails in the area is the local guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” or latch onto an experienced ski buddy to show you around.
It also helps to go with someone who knows a few tricks and can teach you how to kick and glide, side-hill step, herringbone step up steep sections and tricks to put on the breaks when going downhill.
Another useful tip is to learn how to dress the part. Unlike downhill skiing, cross-country skiing is an aerobic activity and can generate some extra body heat.
Rather than don that giant winter coat that you will often be tying around your waist because it’s cooking you, dress in layers. I like a warm under layer with more thin layers over it that can be zipped open or removed and stuffed into a small day pack. For times when the wind might pick up and chill your extremities, I like a buff for my face and a beanie for my head. They are easily removed and stuffed in a pocket when not needed. I often carry two weights of gloves, a heavy glove to start off with and a light one to switch to when I warm up. Occasionally, I will bring a pair of plastic grocery bags to slip my feet into inside my boots if the temperature gets bitter cold, but usually, I end up giving them to companions. Plan on a minimum of two layers on all parts of your body except your head.
One piece of gear that will help immensely is glide wax. On certain “warmer” winter days, the snow can become extra sticky and ice up the bottom of your skis. Giant clumps of ice and snow will stick to the bottoms of your skis, and it will feel like bricks were glued to your boots. When this happens, you will start to hate life in general and swear at the people who brought you out on this “fun outing.” Never fear, there is a solution. Stop, scrape off the ice and snow, and apply a coating of glide wax. Life will suddenly become livable again (and you can stop swearing).
Another tiny luxury on a ski outing is to bring along a small thermos of hot drinks to share with a friend.
Lastly, bring along the right attitude. Think of cross-country skiing as going on a winter hike. Don’t worry how many miles you’re putting in or how fast you’re going. Just enjoy the outing. The big miles and speed can come later after you have dialed in your skills and routine. If you stick with it, you will have those magical experiences where you’re gliding along with a light snowfall on a forest trail and realize that this is why you took up the sport.
