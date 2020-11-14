So this column is to make a case for getting cross-country ski gear and using it.
Now that winter weather has arrived, our minds start to think of playing in the snow. Don’t even think about couching up for the next four months and turn into a sloth.
There are different ways to look at cross-country skiing. There’s the exercise angle, the fun aspect and the just get outside and explore approach. I like to combine them all.
Cross-country skiing is more akin to hiking, only over snow. You can generally ski the same trails you might hike in the summertime. Some critters, such as moose, seem to be easier to bump into during the winter than other times of the year.
To get into cross-country skiing, expect to spend about $350 or so for new gear and less than $100 for used depending on what deals you can find. I recommend buying new shoes/boots if you can spring for the cost because new, properly fit boots are just a joy. Be careful to match up boots to the type of bindings on the skis. Over the years, there have been several different types and compatibility is an issue.
There are two general types of skis: long and skinny and shorter and wider. The long and skinny skis are faster and great for groomed trails. The shorter and slightly wider skis are easier to maneuver and work a bit better off trail.
There are specialty cross-country skis that are used for skate skiing or downhill purposes, but I recommend starting with the regular stuff first.
When it comes to learning how to cross-country ski, I tell people to just do it for about 15 minutes and you’ll get the hang of it. It’s best to learn on flat, groomed trails the first few times. Places such as Harriman State Park, Teton Lakes Golf Course (Rexburg) or 7N Ranch (near Heise) are great flat trails for beginners. When the snow piles up in town, Tautphaus Park and Freeman Park also have mostly flat trails to get some practice or exercise. Going with someone experienced helps. They can show you the kick-and-glide motion.
There are several places to explore in eastern Idaho. Some of the fancier trails are at or near the region’s ski resorts. But there are also free trails that are just as fun, and some are even groomed for skiers. You can contribute to paying for the grooming by buying a Park N Ski pass.
Some of my favorite ski trails can be found in the local guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.” Like hiking and biking trails, new ski trails are popping up each year.
Once you get the hang of things, you can try your hand at ungroomed hiking trails. If these type of trails appeal to you, I recommend carrying with you a set of climbing skins to attach to the bottom of your skis. These will allow you to ski up steep grades of 30%. I think they work better than snowshoes.
If you fall in love with the cross-country ski game, it might open up other crazy activities, such as winter backpacking. That can take you to amazing places in Yellowstone National Park or high in the Teton Range.