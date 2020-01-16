Splashing in hot springs, ice climbing, climbing over Chicken-out Ridge on Borah Peak, taking all the cousins on a backpacking trip or marching into the backcountry to set up a tent in the snow with your young family – these are this year’s winners of the Outdoor section’s Banff Mountain Film Festival tickets.
Photos submitted by Jacob Roberts, Janalyn Larish, Susan Butikofer, Teak Cummings and a video by Krystal Zohner won the tickets. The video can be seen at tinyurl.com/pr-snow-camp. The Post Register received dozens of photos to make the selection process competitive. Winners can pick up their tickets by coming into the newspaper’s front desk at 333 Northgate Mile and asking for Jerry Painter.
Each winner gets a pair of tickets to the Thursday night (Jan. 23) showing of the film festival at the Colonial Theater courtesy of the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol. Each winter the Banff Mountain Film Festival tours the world with some of the best films on mountain culture, adventure and environment. This year’s showing features two films with eastern Idaho ties.
The first is titled “The Long River Home” about three veterans injured in war who go on a 14-day kayaking trip down the Colorado River. One of the vets, Russell Davies, is from Pocatello and will be at the festival to introduce the film at the Jan. 24 showing.
The second film is titled “Deer 139” and is about a group of women who follow a mule deer on its spring migration across the Wyoming Range along the Wyoming-Idaho border. Samantha Dwinnell, a wildlife research scientist who cooked up the idea, lives half the year in Victor and plans to introduce “Deer 139” during its showing on Jan. 25.
Clarke Kido, who helps organize the Idaho Falls festival each year for the ski patrol, said earlier this week that Jan. 24 (Friday night) was nearly a sold-out show. Different films are shown each night.
“We have about 200 tickets left for Thursday and Saturday,” he said. “But we still have about 10 days left to sell more tickets.”
In addition to the films, displays for different outdoor organizations will be set up in the lobby.
“It’s a good reason to go out and have a good time,” Kido said. “As soon as we finish this show, people will start asking us next month about the show for next year.”