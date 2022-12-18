There are still plenty of tickets available for the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Idaho Falls next month.

Last week when I checked, great seats were available all three nights, Jan. 26, 27 and 28, (Thursday through Saturday) starting at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.