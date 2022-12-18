There are still plenty of tickets available for the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Idaho Falls next month.
Last week when I checked, great seats were available all three nights, Jan. 26, 27 and 28, (Thursday through Saturday) starting at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St.
The show has come to Idaho Falls for the past couple of decades and is a fundraising event put on by the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol.
The world tour is a collection of several winning films entered in the Banff Centre’s film festival held each fall in Banff, Alberta, Canada. The festival has grown to become wildly popular and prestigious. Expect to see a variety of mostly short films on outdoor adventure, stunts, mountain culture, nature, skiing, biking, climbing, etc.
Each night in Idaho Falls will feature a different set of films. There is a lineup of which films show each night on the Idaho Falls Arts Council calendar page online. There’s also a link to the famous film festival trailer with footage from dozens of the featured films. It gets you amped for the show.
I love the festival and find it a great way to stoke the personal adventure fire in mid-winter and help plan for the coming year’s outdoor fun.
Tickets also make great gifts to fellow outdoor adventurers, even armchair adventurers. You can buy tickets online at the Idaho Falls Arts Council website, idahofallsarts.org.
See you there.
A quick trip to ski around Tautphaus Park this past week reminded me of the importance of always bringing a bottle of glide wax/fluid for my waxless skis.
I arrived at the park during a steady snowstorm, and there was plenty of snow to putt around on. A few other skiers had the same idea.
I skied up alongside a woman skiing the tracks recently set by the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation crew and said howdy doody.
“Hey, have your skis been sticking in this snow?” she asked.
I told her that when I first arrived they were sticking badly, and I stopped to put on some glide fluid. She said she also had to use some glide wax.
Sticky snow is often a problem when temperatures are hovering near freezing or even slightly above. Often temperatures are not particularly cold when snow is falling.
When your skis start sticking, it can make life miserable. Most stores, such as Idaho Mountain Trading, that sell cross-country ski equipment, also sell bottles of liquid that act like Teflon repelling ice buildup on waxless skis.
Although the stuff is expensive, I find that a bottle can last two or three seasons unless you’re applying it to everyone you meet on warm, snowy days — but that’s OK because you’ll be their hero.
I try to keep a bottle in my daypack every time I go out to ski, just in case.
The trail around Tautphaus Park is a great way to get in some quick time on the cross-country skis without much driving. I know some people who do it regularly as their daily workout instead of going to a gym.
On this trip, I had the urge to visit the camels to see how they’re holding up in the snow. The camel pen sits at the corner of Rollandet Street and Softball Drive on the outer rim of the zoo. The two camels, standing in their winter coats, mostly ignored me and were busy munching on their lunch. Which brings up a thought: Maybe the best day to say hi to the camels would be on a Wednesday.
On the north side of Softball Drive, the city has set up an ice skating rink with a small set of bleachers. The rink works great as long as the temperatures cooperate.
The Island Park area is reporting close to 3 feet of snow, making all of the area’s trails good to go.
