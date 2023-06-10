It has been a few years since I’ve hiked up the Palisades Creek Trail in the Snake River Range. With all the snow and water in the mountains this year, I wanted to see the waterfalls in all their glory. They did not disappoint.

June is a great time to visit Waterfall Canyon to see big water jump off a cliff. There are two main falls on both sides of the canyon and they should be roaring for a few more weeks because there’s still plenty of snow yet to melt off on the higher ridges.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

