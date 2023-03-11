If you’ve ever thought about skiing or snowshoeing on the moon, don’t let this winter slip by.
It had been many years since I last gave Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve a try on cross-country skis. The last time I skied there, the conditions were marginal and I hadn’t been back until this past week. This year the park has plenty of snow — well over a foot deep.
A visit during the winter takes you through a unique environment of black volcanic rock, widely dispersed pine and juniper trees and dead snags. The park is also famous for its many caves, but they are closed to visitors during the wintertime.
The only critters I saw on this trip were a large herd of deer off the highway while driving back through Idaho National Laboratory land.
Keep Craters of the Moon on your to-do list for a spring visit. The desert environment opens up with spring flowers that are interesting to see against a stark black background.
I did meet a recently retired couple from Challis out for a ski when I arrived.
“We’d never skied here before, so we thought we’d give it a try,” the husband said. “It’s a pretty cool area.”
We took turns breaking and setting a trail a couple of miles around the park’s loop. It was a bit challenging with a 2-inch wind crust on the surface. We returned back on our tracks at twice the speed.
I asked the couple how they liked living in Challis.
“We love it,” he said. “It’s one of the best places in Idaho to live, especially if you’re into the outdoors.”
As we skied along, the pair told me of their home on the outskirts of town that’s often visited by bighorn sheep and all the other forest critters.
When visiting Craters, remember that wind can be a factor out on the trails. I returned from my visit last week with a slightly windburned face. It’s a good idea to have a buff ready to protect your mug.
Also with the variable conditions, don’t forget to bring along some glide wax for your skis.
Craters of the Moon is about 18 miles southwest of Arco just off of U.S. Highway 20/26/93.
During the wintertime, the park only plows the parking lot around the visitors center and closes all of its other roads. This visitors center is open from Thursday to Monday. The main loop road through the park is groomed for classic and skate skiing once a week (the sweet lady at the visitors center said most Thursdays), except when there is a major snowstorm and wind event (like the day before I went). I was there on a Thursday.
From the visitors center to the start of the main loop road and back is about 7 miles.
There is also a 1.5-mile route for snowshoers marked with bright orange poles. Park rangers offer guided snowshoe hikes in the park on Saturdays and Sundays (and other days by appointment), and loan out snowshoes to visitors between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more information about the hikes, call the park at 208-527-1300.
