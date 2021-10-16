A couple of incidents during my weeklong ride across northern Washington (reported in Friday’s newspaper) served to remind me that bicycle touring is an obscure subset far removed from typical vacationing.
Non-tour bikers generally see you and scratch their heads saying, “You did what? Why?”
My brother and I were staying at the Pine Near RV Park & Campground in Winthrop, Washington, on our second night of (for me) a six-day tour. The Pine Near is a KOA-style campground run by a chatty lady eager to please. We asked for the best directions to a nearby grocery store and she marked up a tourist handout map of the town with a highlighter to get us on our way. The town is tiny (about 400 people), but has lots of amenities because it’s a popular destination. It even has a bike shop that does a brisk rental business.
“It’s only about a half-mile away, you could walk to it,” she said of the grocery store.
My brother and I emptied out one of our panniers to reload with dinner groceries and off we rode. We were hungry and talked of pasta, bread and other things to fill the giant hole in our bellies after an all-day ride.
At least a mile later we saw the grocery store a couple blocks away.
I’ve learned that asking distances and directions of anyone other than a fellow cyclist is usually a roll of the dice. More often than not, people underestimate real mileage. It’s always different when you have to pedal or walk your way there.
In the town of Tonasket, population about 1,000 and 20 miles from the Canadian border, I asked for directions to the free bike campground at the town visitor center.
One woman stepped forward at the local natural foods grocery store offering info.
“I don’t think you could camp at the visitors center, I think you want to go down to the edge of town and camp at the RV park,” she said authoritatively. “I’ve seen tents down there.”
I rode to where she told me to go and it didn’t make sense. I rode back to the center of town and walked behind the visitor center building. There, I found a picnic table and a small sign announcing the patio-sized lawn available for camping for “traveling bicyclists only.”
Camping downtown felt a little weird, but it worked out fine. The next morning, a city employee stopped by in a Tonasket pickup truck to check the trash cans as I was cleaning up my breakfast of instant oats.
“You camped here?” he said. “Too cold for me.” A temperature sign across the street flashed 51 degrees.
He asked where I was going and where I’d come from.
“Awesome. I rode my bike once about 8 miles — thought I was going to die,” he said. “I don’t know how you do it. Good luck.”
I packed up and rode out of town. The first couple of miles were all uphill and I wondered why all the towns in northern Washington seemed to be built at the bottom of a hill. People aren’t thinking of bicyclists.