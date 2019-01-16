First of all, let me say that being sick just sucks.
It started off about a week or so ago as a head cold, then moved into deeper regions and added some throat rawness and chest gunk. There were headaches, coughing fits on top of my usual dork attacks. Finally, I went to the doctor and said: “Pills Please.” The official diagnosis is I have the creeping crud.
It doesn’t come at a good time because the snow on the area’s trails is good to great. Island Park — including Harriman State Park — and the Teton Valley trails are all in good shape for skiing and fat biking. Outdoor fun is there to be had right now. But lately, I’m just sitting around in my pajamas wrapped in blankets and watching lame YouTube videos of people doing things I should be doing but can’t. Right now, it’s a big adventure to make my way to the bathroom.
To add to the insult, I went into January in pretty good physical condition and was hoping to carry it through the winter and build on it during the spring. But at my age, it seems like it takes weeks to get into shape and a few days to get out of shape. Unlike kids who seem to get in shape in a week and keep it for months.
So this whole sicko thing has put my top secret winter adventure project in jeopardy. I was hoping to try again on my idea of fat biking to Bechler Ranger Station in Yellowstone National Park, ski to Dunanda Falls Hot Spring and return after a couple of nights. (OK, so it’s not such a secret idea).
I tried the adventure last year but failed when the Cave Falls Road was only groomed about halfway. I was looking at 6 or 7 miles of knee-deep heavy powder to push the bike through to get to the ranger station. But this year is going to be great — if I can get myself healthy and back in shape.
• • •
Next week is the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour showing in Idaho Falls. As of Wednesday, there were still a sprinkling of seats available for each of the three nights. These fun outdoor adventure films are the perfect tonic for keeping people stoked during the long Idaho winter.
If you for some reason are going to be in Teton Valley on Jan. 26 and not able to make the festival showing in Idaho Falls, there’s an alternative: “The Reel Rock 13” will be showing at The Wildwood Room, 7705 Lupine Dr. in Victor starting at 6 p.m.
The Reel Rock film series is a compilation of some of the year’s best rock climbing/mountaineering and adventure films of the past year. This year features some of the big names in the sport and what they’ve been up to lately as well as some lead up features on next year’s Olympics where climbing competitions will be a demonstration event. I’d love to see the films. For a preview trailer, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sPzkBzOvB8.