I had a long chat with Zahan Billimoria last week that resulted in a story about the upcoming Avalanche Awareness Night.
As is often the case, a lot of interesting things didn’t make it into the news story. Things were either slightly off topic or there wasn’t enough room.
Billimoria is a mountain guide and avalanche course instructor who lives in Jackson, Wyo. He’ll be speaking at the Avalanche Awareness Night on Dec. 3 at Taylorview Middle School along with representatives from the American Avalanche Institute — also based in Jackson.
I talked to Billimoria about the value of risk in outdoor adventures. He has strong opinions on the subject.
“I think the important place to start with that is that adventure is inherently just that -- it’s a willingness to participate in an experience that has an element of the unknown,” he said. “That is why we seek it. Human beings were wired that way. That fulfills a very deep need for many of us to connect with nature in its uninhibited, unstructured way. It’s not Disney World, where you buy a ticket and hop on the ride and have a good time and take photos. It’s a much more raw, genuine and authentic experience. In order for it to be all those things it has to have an element of risk. Risk is what makes the experience authentic. It’s what makes the experience worthwhile.”
Billimoria also said that despite education and practice, risk can’t be totally eliminated. It’s part of the game.
“One of the things that I’ve really tried to talk about as an educator is that we should very deliberately use risk,” he said. “Sometimes people believe that if they are adequately educated and prepared correctly and have the right equipment that they can sort of brazenly march into the mountains and think that they have a handle on risk. ... One of the ways that we can manage that is saying ‘Hey, I’m willing to turn around. I’m just going to go home today.’ ‘I’m not going to summit this mountain or not going to ski this run.’ That’s part of how we manage risk. There is no eliminating the risk. Risk is actually an inherent part of the experience in a positive way.”
• • •
For those of us looking for some goals or activities to challenge us and keep us off the couch this winter, here are a few to keep us active this winter:
• There's the Edge Boulder Bash climbing competition starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 1. There are different categories for kids and adults. Go to www.edgeclimbinggym.com for details.
• Jay Petervary's Fat Pursuit is Dec. 15 in Island Park. This 60K race is growing in popularity each year. Depending on the weather, it can be a pleasure or a pain. Go to http://fatpursuit.com/.
• Snowshoe hike at Harriman State Park on Dec. 22. This 3-mile hike is led by a park ranger. Visit Harriman State Park's Facebook page for details.
• Fitzgerald's Bikes in Victor is putting on the Hairy Man Fat Bike Race at Harriman State Park starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 9. The event involves a 20-mile "mostly single track race" and a 5-mile fun ride through the park. Go to www.bikereg.com/hairy-man-fat-bike-race.