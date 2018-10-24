I saw a scary movie last week.
It didn’t have any monsters or ghosts or crazed murderers, just a few thin rock climbers. But it caused my feet and hands to sweat and my body to tense up — mainly because what I was watching was the real deal.
I joined my wife and friends at the theater to watch the film “Free Solo.” It is a new film made by Jackson, Wyo., resident Jimmie Chin on the incredible feat of Alex Honnold free-soloing the 3,000-foot wall of El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park.
My son and other climber friends who also watched the film said their hands were sweating, “so much that I thought I should have a chalk bag next to me during the movie,” my son Sam joked.
The movie is a biography of Honnold, but builds up to the feat of the 4-hour climb.
First, let’s get some definitions figured out for those who don’t climb. Free climbing is what most rock climbers do. To free climb means to not use your climbing gear to aid you when climbing, it’s only there to catch you when you fall. The way the game is played is that you are successful when you climb a route “free” without falling or hanging.
Hard routes often are climbed free after practicing a route, which includes taking several falls or hangs on the rope. You’re successful after climbing a route without hangs or falls from start to finish. Falling is generally inconsequential because the rope and your belayer are there to catch you.
Free soloing is a completely different game. There is no gear and no rope to catch you when you fall. Climbers use only shoes and a chalk bag. If they fall, they die or get seriously injured. Generally, a fall of more than 100 feet is almost always fatal.
A quote from Honnold’s rock star climbing buddy Tommy Caldwell helps put it into perspective.
“People who know a little bit about climbing, they’re like oh he’s totally safe,” Caldwell said. “And then people who really know exactly what he’s doing are freaked out.”
There is a progression in the recreation of rock climbing that goes sort of like this for most people: First you learn to climb by top roping. Then you take up lead climbing. Then maybe multi-pitch climbing. With each aspect of the sport comes an increased mental challenge.
Top rope climbing is pure fun with no consequence. Falls on top rope are only about 6-inches (if your belayer is paying attention). With lead climbing, falls are twice the distance of your last piece of protection on the wall or rock face (5 to 15 feet). Falls mean much more, but if your belayer is paying attention and you have the appropriate spacing of protection, falls should not injure you.
But the mental game adds a new dimension to lead climbing and multi-pitch climbing. Your head tells you “this will be a real fall.” A route that you do easily on top rope suddenly becomes much more difficult on lead.
That’s where free soloing becomes a whole new dimension of head game. The consequence is no longer a short fall and ego bruiser. The consequence is death. There is no safety net. The mental game is off the charts.
Honnold has a different head space than you or I. Somehow he sets aside his fears and climbs very difficult routes (there are no easy climbs on El Capitan). He climbed the route dozens of times on top rope and lead to dial in all of the moves — falling dozens of times at the cruxes — before getting on it to free solo.
How does one keep it together mentally knowing that a particular move 2,000 feet above the ground has caused you to fall a dozen times?
Even though we all knew he was successful, we felt the fear as we watched him work it. The theater was full of rock climbers who have been on a wall or a steep face knowing at times they were going to fall.
If the film sticks around, go see it. For non-climbers, there may be some confusion about what all the fuss is about. For climbers, prepare to be somewhat shocked. Your hands will probably get sweaty.