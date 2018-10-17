On Saturday, Julie and I began our hike up Big Elk Creek in falling rain mixed with snow. We pulled out our umbrellas.
As we began our hike, two hunters were hoisting backpacks and rifles dressed head to toe in waterproof-breathable camo garb.
Later, down the trail we passed hikers wearing plastic ponchos to ward off the wet weather. Two younger guys were wearing hooded sweatshirts and no rain gear. They looked like they were struggling to be comfortable.
After less than an hour, the rain and snow stopped and the sun began to peek through the clouds. It offered some nice light to see the bright colors of golden aspen and snow along the canyon rims.
The hike was an illustration of the most common ways to deal with wet weather on the trail: umbrella, poncho, waterproof-breathable jacket and pants or just ignore it.
We chose the umbrella, and it generally worked well, although occasionally water would drip down shoulders or sleeves.
A low-tech plastic poncho works wonderfully, covering pretty much everything and it stores in a small space when not in use. They are generally large enough to cover a pack on your back.
The hunters wore fancy waterproof outerwear and waterproof covers over their backpacks.
My son works at an outdoor gear shop and he told me that the best waterproof-breathable material is your skin. But hiking naked so that your clothes won’t get wet is probably not the most practical approach.
I remember a guy once telling me that he and a friend decided to hike naked down a backcountry trail in California. They came around a corner and heard a voice say “STOP!” They saw a man sitting off the trail waiting for a large rattlesnake to make its way slowly across the trail. The snake had a large bump in its middle as if it had just eaten. The guy and his friend felt foolish and vulnerable standing naked (except for hiking boots and packs), waiting for the snake to pass. After the snake crossed the trail, they continued on their way, but when they were out of sight of the man sitting on the trail they put their clothes back on.
I chose the Big Elk Creek trail to hike in hopes of seeing spawning kokanee salmon in the creek. Each fall, the land-locked sockeye salmon make their way out of Palisades Reservoir up the creek to spawn. Years ago, I hiked up the creek trail in fall and saw the bright red fish hanging out in some of the pools. I thought it was better than seeing deer or other critters. This year, no such luck.
There is a sign at the trailhead informing anglers that kokanee are catch-and-release only. A friend told me that following the kokanee up the creek can be a good strategy to catching trout who feed on the eggs laid by Kokanee. Other eastern Idaho reservoirs that have kokanee area Ririe Reservoir and Island Park Reservoir.