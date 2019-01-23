So I see the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Idaho Falls as kind of like a midwinter holiday. It comes every year about this time and gives the body and mind a fresh jolt of stoke to carry me through the winter season.
It energizes the mind with crazy ideas of what is possible and pushes me into doing adventurous things.
The festival starts tonight and runs for three days. If you don’t have a ticket you might still be in luck. As of Tuesday, there were a smattering of seats available for each night (if you’re not too picky where you sit). That’s impressive considering this is the first year the festival is showing for three nights, with different movies each night.
On Tuesday, I spoke to the festival “Road Warrior” Charla Sharp-Tomlinson — the person who travels around the country bringing the fun films to town. There are actually several of the polite Canadian road warriors. She had just driven the icy roads down from a Bozeman, Montana, show.
I asked her about why there were so few award-winning films in this year's World Tour. Each year during the festival in Banff, Alberta, several of the hundreds of films are selected for various awards by the festival goers and judges. What has happened, though, is that many of the award winners have taken their films to other venues, such as mainstream theaters. An example is the Alex Honnold film “Free Solo,” which won an award at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, but rather than do the World Tour, is playing in theaters similar to other Hollywood releases.
Charla said it’s a win-win for World Tour viewers because the quality of films is such that the difference between award winners and others is quite small. With many of the award winners touring in other venues, more films are available to be seen than in the past.
I like that line of thinking. I know that in the past, I had already seen some of the award winners at the International Climbing Festival or Idaho Mountain Festival and then, because they were award winners, they were repeated at the World Tour. One thing is for sure, the quality of films has continually risen over the years. It’s all thrillah, no fillah.
• • •
The snowpack is still on the scary side in several areas.
A slide above the Mail Cabin Trail on south-facing slopes fully buried a skier about midday Monday. The Mail Cabin Creek area is just west of Teton Pass near the Idaho-Wyoming border.
Fortunately, the skier was able to see light, move snow above and establish communication with two fellow skiers, and they were able to dig themselves out of the slide. The slide was 16 inches deep and 100 feet wide sitting on hard crust and went for about 50 feet, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.
“The slope was only 33 degrees and fairly consistent over the entire area,” the center’s report said.
The avalanche center reports “considerable” danger at elevations between 7,500 and 10,500 feet and “moderate” danger between 6,000 and 7,500 feet in the Teton backcountry.