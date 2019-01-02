About a half-mile up the snowy trail on Saturday, my 8-year-old granddaughter started complaining that her toes were cold.
I thought it odd because she was wearing the best cold-weather boots in our group. I took her boots off and found that she was wearing the thinnest socks known to man that didn’t cover her ankles.
Her mother sniffed. “I told you to change your socks before the hike.”
It was a typical scenario played out in families across the world. A child doesn’t understand the importance of an action and forgets it, ignores it or thinks they know better. Then later pays the consequences.
We stuffed extra insulation into the boot. It sort of helped, but not really.
Our hike was up the popular Little Kelly Canyon trail. The trail starts in a large parking area just before the second cattle guard on the way to Kelly Canyon Ski Resort down the road from Heise Hot Springs.
The trail begins by crossing a tiny stream a couple of times. I had to haul small kids unable to jump or step across. About 50 yards up the canyon, the trail distances itself from the stream and parallels it most of the rest of the way.
The trail was packed to the point that snowshoes or skis were not necessary. I understand that fat tire bikes have also been cruising the trail so far this winter.
The trail takes hikers through high country desert until a certain elevation, perhaps a half-mile or so, where fir trees begin to replace scrubby junipers and sage brush. Eventually, the trail enters more forested country. The trail hooks into paths that lead along the top of the ridgeline and roughly parallels the road far below that leads to Kelly Canyon Ski Resort and Buckskin-Morgan Ridge. Some of these paths are dirt roads used by snowmobilers.
In the past, I have skied this route all the way to Buckskin-Morgan Ridge and the warming hut at the top of the ridge. Then I skied down to the resort and walked along the road until some kind soul picked me up and dropped me off back at the Little Kelly Canyon parking area. If you’re on a bike (especially in the summer), it’s an easy zip back down the ski hill road.
Having three little grandkids along caused our group to dial back our goals. We were more interested in hearing the sound of the gurgling creek nearby, wondering at a robin chirping on a tree top as snow fell and trying to identify the owner of various tracks in the snow. All things just as magical as putting in some miles.
We also saw a few groups of snowshoers heading up the trail. One was actually four dogs taking their three masters on a hike. This is the perfect nearby snowshoe trail.
• • •
It's game on for area cross-country ski trails. To find a grooming report for trails in the Island Park area, call the Ashton Ranger Station at 208-652-7442. Harriman State Park has started grooming its trails and has snowshoeing, skiing and fat bike routes available.
Find a grooming report on Teton Valley trails at tvtap.org/nordic-grooming.
One nearby opportunity to skate and cross-country ski is the Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg. The course is groomed regularly and offers a great workout.