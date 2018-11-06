Two woodland caribou, a rarely seen member of the deer family, were spotted in northwest Montana, according to a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks news release.
The two caribou spotted in northwest Montana are not part of the Idaho and Washington herd. Last week Canadian officials decided to move the six surviving caribou that still occasionally venture into the Idaho and Washington farther north.
“We did not know they were up here,” said Dillon Tabish, a spokesperson for MFWP. “They didn’t have radio collars on them.”
The two caribou - a bull and a cow - were first spotted by a hunter and area residents. The hunter took a photo and sent it to a MFWP biologist who confirmed that it was in fact a caribou.
“It’s 110 percent caribou,” Tabish said.
Neil Anderson, the MFWP Region 1 wildlife manager said the two animals likely came south from Canada. Anderson and others are working with Canadian biologists to determine what the next steps are, although Anderson said it’s likely officials will do nothing.
In April, an aerial survey of the South Selkirk Mountain caribou herd found only three surviving members, all female. Over the summer one of those animals was killed by a cougar.
In 2009 that herd had nearly 50 members.
Once Canadian officials move the surviving members of the South Selkirk Mountain caribou herd they hope to breed the animals in captivity at a pen north of Revelstoke, British Columbia, deep in the Canadian brush, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported Friday.
The sighting in Montana is the first confirmed caribou sighting since 2012, Tabish said.
“Right now everyone is marveling at it,” he said. “It’s a pretty neat moment for Montana. These sightings are few and far between unfortunately.”
This story first appeared in The Spokesman-Review.