I was standing next to the state line sign on the Moose Creek Trail southeast of Victor last week when two older guys marched up on snowshoes with their dog.
“Hey, have we been in Wyoming all this time?” one said to no one in particular.
“Two more steps and you’ll be in Idaho,” I told the man. The dog was rushing back and forth across the state line as if he didn’t know which state he wanted to be in. Eventually, the dog followed the two men heading west into Idaho.
The rustic wood-carved sign says “Idaho” facing the east side and “Wyoming” on the west side.
About a hundred yards later as I skied down the trail, I passed close to a dozen other older snowshoers, out for a hike on the Moose Creek Trail.
The Moose Creek Trail starts out flat, then after a mile or so begins to climb. During the winter, many backcountry skiers use the Moose Creek Trail to access the big slopes on the west side of the Tetons and nearby Taylor Mountain and the slopes off of Coal Creek. The trail intersects with the Coal Creek Trail and (particularly during the summer) climbs all the way to the Teton Crest Trail.
I noticed skin tracks heading into the higher elevations, though lacking time, I only went a little ways up the broken trail.
If you want to go farther on skis, you’ll want to bring along climbing skins. Years ago I purchased climbing skins made for narrower cross-country skis and they have added greater versatility to my setup. The skins allow a skier to go up hills as steep as 30% grade. I tell people they turn your skis into snowshoes only with the ability to glide.
True to its name, there were moose tracks all over the Moose Creek Trail area, but none of the huge beasts made an appearance.
An hour before skiing up Moose Creek, my sweetheart and I skied the groomed campground trail at Mike Harris. These trails, also called the Southern Valley Trails south of Victor off the highway going to Teton Pass, are groomed regularly for classic, skate and fat bike use.
We chatted with one fat bike user who was pushing his bike up a small hill and telling us that some sections of snow were too soft for easy biking.
We chose the trails that circle through the Mike Harris Campground and loop back to the parking area.
These trails are mostly easy and take maybe a half an hour to ski. While on these trails we noticed very large, fresh moose tracks and kept looking around expecting to see the giant. But alas, no such luck. I’m sure he was hiding behind a tree spying on us.
The Southern Valley Trails are very popular with fat bikers looking for short to long-loop potential. Many of the bike trails (winter and summer) are single-track. A helpful map of the trails is posted at the parking lot and also online at https://tvtap.org/resources
Keep this trailhead in mind when summer arrives for some easy access and shady trails to hike or bike.
This time of year there is a popular sledding hill next to the parking area. We sat in our car eating lunch and watched a three-generation family enjoying bombing down the short slope.
