It was a crowd of eastern Idaho rock climbers gathered in a far away land last weekend. About half of the group didn’t know the other half was coming. Oddly, we ended up reserving campsites next to each other.
It’s not the first time that’s happened to me: Driving half the day to a remote place and unexpectedly meeting friends from home.
The far away land was Maple Canyon, Utah — a place of weird rock walls made of cobblestones cemented in place with natural rock glue. The rock is so strange that only a few other places in the world resemble it. (One is Riglos, Spain.)
The first time you climb on the rock, you wonder if the cobbles will break loose or hold your weight, but after a couple of climbs my fears disappeared.
Maple Canyon is a narrow slice in the mountains in an obscure place west of the tiny community of Fountain Green, Utah. Before climbers showed up about 30-some years ago, the place was only visited by sheep herders and a few hikers.
Rock climbers sit around the canyon campfire at night and tell tall tales of how the place was discovered and turned into a world renown destination and how climbers with power drills descended on the place to bolt hundreds of giggly fun routes from ultra easy to nasty hard.
Eastern Idaho rock climbers have been in love with the place for decades. One friend told me years ago how he and a companion would leave Idaho Falls at 3 or 4 a.m., make the 5-hour drive, climb all day, and drive home after dark — 10 hours of driving and maybe 10 or 12 hours of climbing.
“We loved it,” he told me. “My friend had a project he was working on that he wanted to get done.”
While we were there last week, we chased the shade. Finding shade in the narrow canyons isn’t too hard. As the sun shines at different angles, we would switch from one side of the canyon to another. Most of the climbing walls are within a few minutes of walking.
Some shady walls are particularly popular. Voices of climbers can be heard echoing through the canyon. Family groups tend to cluster around a few easy routes and the hot shot climbers throw themselves at the harder walls.
The Forest Service campground tends to fill up especially on summer weekends, but there are some “free” sites in the lower canyon and at the mouth of the canyon on private land. These sites have boxes requesting donations. There is no potable water available for campers and large grocery stores are nearly an hour away.
There are some nice trails in the canyon for hikers and climbers on their rest days. Some take you to interesting rock formations and others, such as Box Canyon, take you up a fun side slot canyon.
The canyon sits at above 6,000 feet making the prime season to visit roughly from May through October. Ice climbers visit the canyon in mid-winter.
Go to fs.usda.gov/recarea/mantilasal/recarea/?recid=73474 for particulars.