Last week’s outing reminded me that the Tetons really are all that and more.
I was joined by a couple of friends on an up-and-over adventure hike starting in the early morning dark and ending in the late afternoon.
We camped at the Teton Canyon campground, which is officially closed. The water is turned off and the trash bins locked up, but the vault toilets are still open and the picnic tables and bear boxes still work.
After long discussions on the state of the world, we went to sleep and arose about 5 a.m. We rushed to eat, pack up and head to the trailhead a quarter-mile away. In the dark, I foolishly packed my sleeping bag, pad and pillow in a black sack and left it at the campground as we drove to the end of the road to the trailhead. I later returned to find it gone.
We began hiking up the South Teton Canyon trail about 5:45 a.m. guided by headlamps and a bright moon. Our destination was Static Peak Divide. I promised my pals, Bryan Clark and Billy Fountain, that they’d see one of the prettiest places in the Tetons along the way — Alaska Basin. I was looking forward to the high mountain trail around Buck Mountain and Static Peak. That section of trail was masterfully built by the Civilian Conservation Corps before World War II.
Our overall route was to hike up to Alaska Basin, over Buck Mountain Pass and Static Peak Divide, down into Death Canyon and out to the Death Canyon trailhead. Total distance would exceed 19 miles and take us a bit more than 9 hours. Billy Fountain’s girlfriend graciously agreed to pick us up on the east side of the mountains inside Grand Teton National Park. We told her we’d be there at 4 p.m.
The first 3 miles were covered in the dark. The three of us had hiked up this section of trail in the past and didn’t fret not seeing it in the daylight. About at mile 4, we turned off our headlamps. I decided we probably wouldn’t see much wildlife because of our running chatter on dozens of subjects. But I didn’t mind much, the talk seemed to make the miles melt away.
For me, putting in lots of miles in the mountains works best by setting a comfortable pace, one that you can maintain, and stopping for snacks every other hour. Over the years, I’ve learned that tasty snacks beat granola bars hands down. I brought some homemade pizza and Billy brought some fish he had smoked.
Through Alaska Basin, that high alpine Shangri-la about 8 miles up, we saw only one couple camped near the basin lakes. At Buck Mountain Pass we crossed into Grand Teton National Park. The pass marks the backbone of the range. Passing along the base of the Buck Mountain summit block and over to the Static Peak summit area gives one the feeling of hiking through the movie set of the Mountains of Mordor in a “Lord of the Rings” film. The trail here makes you appreciate the effort that went into building a route through the rocky cliffs over the divide. Once we arrived at the base of the Static Peak summit block, we started crossing paths with people coming up the other side of the mountains. The park side of the mountains always seems to be busy.
From that point it was 5 miles of down to the bottom of Death Canyon. The trail intersects with the Death Canyon Trail near a large cabin. The patrol cabin was originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps about 1935. We paused here for a long snack/rest. From the cabin, it’s about 4 miles back to the trailhead. On the way, you pass gorgeous, cascading streams and steep canyon walls. Some of the giant granite walls offer classic rock climbs. The trail winds north past Phelps Lake and uphill for about a mile over a rib before dropping again to the trailhead.
We arrived at about 3:30 and waited till about 4:15 to get picked up. Although we were tired, we talked of future up-and-over trails and other trips.
“That was the longest one-day hike I’ve ever done,” Billy said. “And one of the most beautiful.”