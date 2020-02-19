We skied up to the Y Junction above Kelly Canyon Ski Resort on Friday evening and night was upon us.
Julie was fussing with her headlamp with her thick gloves on. She wanted to use the restroom.
“I don’t know how I let you talk me into these things,” she said, a bit exasperated. I reached up from behind her and turned on the lamp and adjusted the headband. She went into the restroom and quickly came back out.
Someone had left the room a mess and unsuitable for use.
“I’ll just have to find a tree,” she said.
We were on our way to the Idaho Falls Ski Club’s warming hut to spend the night. Valentine’s Day was the only Friday night available in February when I sought reservations.
I was hauling most of our gear up on a plastic sled. It seemed to ride OK on the flat, groomed road, but because it was top heavy, it had a tendency to flip over on uneven tracks. As I skied along, I could tell when it rolled over because it would immediately put on the brakes. I would have to stop, back up and flip it back upright.
It reminded me of a ski trip with a friend in Yellowstone National Park from Old Faithful to the Bechler Ranger Station several years ago in late February. We were pulling sleds that constantly rolled over and proved to be a major irritant. If you can load them to not be top heavy, they ride quite well. Otherwise they want to “tump over” as my Dad used to say.
I have since resorted to just hauling everything in a backpack, but I thought I could get away with a sled on this occasion. No such luck.
Upon arrival at the warming hut on Friday evening, we fired up the provided lanterns, wood stove and cook stove and cooked dinner.
There are two large cots with air mattresses on top. There are also two other cots still folded up under them.
We slept OK till about 3 a.m. When the fire in the wood stove went out.
“I think you should get up and restart the stove,” my sweetheart said. It was noticeably colder inside.
“Don’t you want to?” I asked.
“No, that’s your job.”
It only took a few minutes and the stove was cranking out some heat again.
In the morning, we went all in on French toast and mugs of hot cocoa. Fortunately, our eggs didn’t crack from all the rolling over the sled had done.
We talked of past warming hut trips with children and grandchildren and youth groups.
Julie recalled the time a few years ago at the hut when she was singing in the morning and a nearby coyote sang back in response. When my son Sam and I sang, the coyote went silent. Clearly, Julie has the enchanting voice. I ran out the door in hopes of catching a glimpse of the wild dog, but it was gone.
Saturday, after skiing back down to the parking lot in the late morning, we went for a soak in the Heise Hot Springs. It had been years since I’d soaked at the hot springs and I’m impressed with the nice upgrades (heated floors, fancy lockers and nice showers).