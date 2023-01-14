At birth, a blue whale calf weighs as much as an adult elephant. It will grow at a phenomenal rate, gaining around 10 pounds an hour or 250 pounds a day. This is possible because of its mother, whose 5-foot long and 250 pound mammary glands can each produce 50 gallons of milk a day. This milk is 35-50% milk fat and around 15% protein.
Milk delivery to the calf is complicated by being underwater. The mother’s nipples are protected in folds of skin called mammary slits, and the calf must stimulate the folds for them to release the nipple, which is then encircled by the calf’s tongue. Then, rather than the calf suckling in the normal sense, the mother ejects the milk, which has a consistency like toothpaste, into the calf’s mouth. Thus, the mother, not the calf, determines how much milk will be fed.
Nursing is part of being a mammal. While it is vastly the realm of the females of the species, male lactation is not unheard of. Dayak fruit bat males and Bismarck masked flying fox males both lactate and assist in nursing the young. Male lactation is also occasionally seen in male goats of some species.
For newborn mammals, milk starts out as colostrum, or early milk. This milk is noticeably different from the later milk. It is rich in essential amino acids and other growth factors and natural antimicrobials and a wide range of immunoglobulins, conveying immunity to some infections from mother to young.
Milk is easily digested by newborn animals. I well remember changing poopy diapers on new babies. While not as disgusting as later bowel movements, I still found it gut-wrenching. Young okapi, an only recently discovered (1901) animal that looks like a cross between a zebra and a giraffe, have something I wish my kids would have emulated. For about their first month of life, they can completely metabolize their mother’s milk, producing no waste. Thirty days poop free—what a blessing that would have been.
There is a lot of variability in nursing. In marsupials such as kangaroos, the infant is born very early and is about the size of a lima bean. It crawls from the birth canal unerringly to a nipple where it latches on. The nipple swells in its mouth so it cannot let go accidentally, something that would kill it. It stays attached for months, the nipple growing along with the infant.
While the hooded seal has the shortest nursing period of all mammals at four days, orangutans set the record in the opposite direction. A mother may nurse her baby for up to seven years, although the average is shorter. Other primates have long nursing periods too: Chimpanzees wean at about 48 months and gorillas wean at 52 months.
Nipple placement is also variable. Many mammals such as elk, deer, cattle, goats, squirrels and more keep their nipples between the hind legs. Dogs and cats tend to have nipples from the hind quarters up to the front quarters. Elephants, like humans, have them near their front legs (arms in humans).
Humans are unique in one way. Of the 5,000-6,000 species of mammals on the planet, human mothers are the only ones to have permanent breasts. All other species develop temporary breasts during ovulation or nursing. After the conclusion of nursing, the breasts shrink back to an unobtrusive size.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
