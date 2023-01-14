At birth, a blue whale calf weighs as much as an adult elephant. It will grow at a phenomenal rate, gaining around 10 pounds an hour or 250 pounds a day. This is possible because of its mother, whose 5-foot long and 250 pound mammary glands can each produce 50 gallons of milk a day. This milk is 35-50% milk fat and around 15% protein.

Milk delivery to the calf is complicated by being underwater. The mother’s nipples are protected in folds of skin called mammary slits, and the calf must stimulate the folds for them to release the nipple, which is then encircled by the calf’s tongue. Then, rather than the calf suckling in the normal sense, the mother ejects the milk, which has a consistency like toothpaste, into the calf’s mouth. Thus, the mother, not the calf, determines how much milk will be fed.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

