Just so you know, this column has been tested and found to be coronavirus free.
That doesn’t mean it’s safe to read. I have been accused of all sorts of nefarious deeds leading susceptible minds into doing dubious outdoor activities. I’m admitting to nothing.
Seriously, though, I think someone cast upon the world the old Chinese curse: “May you live in interesting times.” (And may you survive the Great Toilet Paper Famine of 2020.)
For the time being, we have been told to keep our distance from each other to slow the spread of the nasty sickness. That doesn’t necessarily mean we should give up the outdoors. In fact, many outdoor pursuits can be solitary or at least done in tiny groups.
Activities such as hiking, biking, fishing, climbing, Nordic skiing, kayaking, etc., can usually be done alone or in pairs. And if you do meet others out there on the trail or in parking lots, just say “hey” from a safe distance.
Apparently, the nasty virus can’t live on its own forever. It needs one of us warm bodies to pass it around. Stay home if you don’t feel well.
As you participate in these activities, be safe. Dial back the crazy factor and don’t hurt yourself. That would only add to the burden of an overloaded medical care system. I’ve heard that some areas of the world have temporarily banned cycling for that very reason because people sometimes crash off their bikes. Don’t be that guy.
Some areas have seen a sudden influx of people wanting to play in the outdoors. Schools let out to avoid crowding and many people have taken it as an extended spring break. I’ll admit, I was leaning that direction myself. What’s happening though is some tiny towns near outdoor playgrounds have become overloaded with people showing up to play. Places like Moab, Utah, and Bishop, Calif., are seeing crowds bigger than usual spring break hoards. Sadly, if things go bad, the medical systems in these small towns will quickly be overwhelmed. Best to think vacation plans through and perhaps play outside closer to home.
One of the casualties of the coronavirus has been outdoor festivals and recreational events.
I have been getting emails from events I’ve signed up for telling me things might get canceled. I have a friend who drove to Moab, Utah, for a cycling event that ended up being canceled. I have a century ride I signed up for in May that looks doubtful.
We’ll just have to have our own personal “festivals” inviting our dog or spouse and friends who have a signed letter from their doctors attesting to their good health.
In the meanwhile, don’t be offended if I don’t give you a hug, high five or a noogie when we meet.