The critters were not the regular Idaho backcountry types usually seen during a cross-country ski outing.
Last Saturday, we skied along the fence on Rollandet Avenue next to Tautphaus Park and stopped and said “hello.” We were hoping to chat with the camels.
The two camels had ducked into their shelters. The only things we could see were their behinds. But after the two women in our group showed up and said “hi,” out came the camels to see who was charming them (the sweet female voice is always so beguiling). All the camels I’ve ever met have been friendly souls.
Both beasts were dressed in their winter coats. There was a bit of frosting on top of their humps.
Back behind the camels in a large enclosure higher up the hill, a tiger was making its rounds and stopped to stare for several seconds at us and the camels. Being stared at by a tiger makes me feel vulnerable, like I’m being sized up as a potential meal. After the brief stare, the tiger continued on its rounds in its large enclosure at the Tautphaus Park Zoo.
It was not your normal critters encountered on a cross-country ski outing.
Across the street from the camels, people were skating on the free ice rink made by the city Parks and Recreation Department.
With a good pile of snow in town, now is a good time to ski the city parks. It’s easy to work in a few circuits to get some exercise.
Four of us were looking for a quick outing before the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour later that evening. It turned out to be just the right amount of exercise and play.
We love the Banff film festival. It serves to give us our annual dose of stoke to get outside and get after some fun adventures. We came away talking about climbing trips, backpacking trips and tour biking trips coming up this year — and even a potential winter fat biking outing to a hot spring. Now if we could just turn up the winter temperatures a few degrees to help us out the front door.
Earlier in the week, my sweetheart and I took the short drive up to Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg and skied some of the big loops.
This course is groomed regularly (when there’s good snow) for both classic and skate skiing. Similar to Tautphaus Park, Teton Lakes Golf Course is a quick, convenient outing to enjoy some exercise.
We took the big loop around the outer edge of the course, then a smaller loop along a channel of the Teton River. The stream is a favorite of waterfowl. We saw mostly ducks. During past visits, we have also seen swans and geese.
The month of February is a good time to visit trails you have never skied or snowshoed before or in a long time. There are a few loops I haven’t visited in the Southern Valley Trails system near Mike Harris Campground south of Victor. These trails are also awesome mountain biking trails in the summertime.
Favorite summertime hikes can also make for fun cross-country ski or snowshoe outings during the winter. Trails such as the Palisades Creek Trail or Big Elk Creek Trail can also be fun winter outings. Don’t expect the trails to be broken for you.
We had in mind to travel to West Yellowstone, Montana recently to spend the night and do some skiing, until we saw that the morning low temperatures were about 40 degrees below zero. I think we’ll wait for the temperatures to climb another 50 degrees.
