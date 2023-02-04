The critters were not the regular Idaho backcountry types usually seen during a cross-country ski outing.

Last Saturday, we skied along the fence on Rollandet Avenue next to Tautphaus Park and stopped and said “hello.” We were hoping to chat with the camels.


Jerry Painter can be reached at

jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.