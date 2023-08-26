At first, my hiking friends were politely saying, “This is nice,” or: “This is pretty. It reminds me of a hike in the North Cascades.” But incrementally the Wind River Range won them over.
Last week, my experienced hiking companions joined me on the Highline Trail in the Wind River Range of Wyoming. Abby and Aaron Schwarzenbart are experienced backpackers who jumped at the offer of doing a six-day hike through the world-class mountains near Pinedale, Wyoming.
As we hiked from the Elkhart Park Trailhead south to the Big Sandy Trailhead, the trail scenery improved each day. We passed several alpine lakes — nearly one every mile or so — during our 60-mile backpacking trip. Our route saved the best for last, hiking over Texas Pass at 11,400 feet and into the Cirque of the Towers to be greeted by giant 12,000-foot granite peaks with a picture-perfect alpine lake in the middle.
“OK!” Aaron said as we entered the Cirque of the Towers. “Now this backpacking trip ranks with the best I’ve ever done.”
Over the years, the Wind River Range has grown in popularity with backpackers across North America and beyond. It’s no longer a hidden, local gem. At the Big Sandy Trailhead, where we left a shuttle car, I counted 22 different state license plates (many from Eastern states) in the packed parking lot. I also saw another license plate from Idaho Falls.
I’ve always wanted to hike the Highline Trail — a route that parallels the Continental Divide through the range — and decided this was the summer. My original plan was to start at the Green River Entrance Trailhead, but time and distance restraints had us starting a little farther south at the Elkhart trailhead. I wanted to keep daily mileage at close to 10 miles or so a day. Most of the trail elevation hovers just below or at 10,000 feet, and the higher altitude can be draining.
One thing we discovered was that some sections of the Highline Trail are in need of some TLC. Our second day we were constantly hiking around blown downed timber and following grown-over trails. The bonus was that we had an entire lake to ourselves and saw no other humans for about 24 hours.
Alpine lakes and trails within 10 miles of trailheads are very popular with hikers in the Winds. Beyond that distance, people seem to disappear.
If you hike the Winds, bring a camera. I met a professional scenic photographer from Portland, Oregon in the Cirque of the Towers who was nearly swooning over the many scenes before her. She jabbered about the many sights she and her husband found during a week of hiking while she set up a tripod for a sunset photo.
“I have been all over the West and this is my first time in the Wind Rivers,” she said. “I will be back; this place is amazing.”
Besides the eye-popping scenery, the Winds are famous for two other experiences: fishing and climbing.
Before we left on the trip, I purchased a weeklong fishing license and packed a collapsible, telescoping fishing rod and brought a small plastic tub of spinning lures. I generally fished the inlets and outlets of the alpine lakes we camped at and had good success catching cutthroat and brook trout. My friends said they had never eaten trout, especially not freshly caught, so both had a new experience.
“I might have to get me a fishing rod now that I’ve tasted brook trout,” Aaron said after eating his first trout. “This is the best fish I’ve ever eaten.”
Climbing, both peak bagging and rock climbing, is also quite popular in the range. I estimate that more than half the dozens of people camped in the Cirque of the Towers were there to climb one or more of the nearby towering granite peaks. Routes range in difficulty from straightforward scramble-ups to hard traditional technical climbs.
I have climbed some of these peaks and enjoyed them as much or more than Teton Range climbs. Expect a heavy pack when hauling all your climbing gear. Some of the more popular routes have rappelling stations to exit the mountains.
A high level of experience with traditional climbing and going with someone familiar with the climbing here is a good idea. As one ranger once told me, “Have your stuff together because rescue is at least a day away.”
I tell people looking to hike the Winds that the range is 10 times as big as the Teton Range and has hundreds of alpine lakes. There are nearly a lifetime of trips into this range.
As my friends and I drove away from the Winds back to Idaho Falls, we discussed possible future loop routes, through routes and climbing objectives. The Winds were blowing through our imaginations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.