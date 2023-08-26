At first, my hiking friends were politely saying, “This is nice,” or: “This is pretty. It reminds me of a hike in the North Cascades.” But incrementally the Wind River Range won them over.

Last week, my experienced hiking companions joined me on the Highline Trail in the Wind River Range of Wyoming. Abby and Aaron Schwarzenbart are experienced backpackers who jumped at the offer of doing a six-day hike through the world-class mountains near Pinedale, Wyoming.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

